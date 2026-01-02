Julian Edelman Reveals What Earned Tom Brady Respect in Patriots Locker Room

Julian Edelman did not need a highlight reel to explain Tom Brady’s greatness. Sitting down on a recent podcast, the former Patriots wide receiver peeled back the curtain on a moment most fans never saw, but every teammate felt. Long before rings, records, and legends were cemented, Brady was already winning people over in the smallest ways.

“That’s what makes him so great as well. He already knows all the rookies’ names, what rounds they were drafted in, what type of player they are. He knew everyone’s name, he made everyone feel special, and that was part of his leadership skills. From the meal ladies to you know people in the equipment room, the training staff. He was the perfect guy for us, especially when we were young knuckleheads.”

Julian Edelman posted a video about the best moments from his podcast in 2025, where he reflected on Brady’s ability to quickly gel with the rookies, earning the locker room’s appreciation. The former wide receiver recalled his first meeting with Tom Brady when he signed the rookie contract for the New England Patriots. Edelman was surprised when the quarterback already knew his first name.

Imago February 3, 2019 – Atlanta, GA, USA – New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) before the start of play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams – ZUMAm67_ 20190203_zaf_m67_057 Copyright: xCurtisxComptonx

What started as a rookie desperate to earn Tom Brady’s attention quickly grew into something bigger. Julian Edelman went from chasing offseason throwing sessions in California to becoming Brady’s “little brother,” trusted enough for lunches, locker room seats, and game-day strategy. That early grind laid the foundation for a decade-long bond, one that turned them into the NFL’s most prolific postseason duo and cemented Edelman as Brady’s go-to on and off the field.

The bond translated to historic success on the field. Julian Edelman became Brady’s ultimate slot receiver, hauling in 105 postseason catches, the second-most in NFL history. He also had 1,271 playoff yards. Even after missed time from injury or suspension, Edelman returned to lead the team in key games, with Brady calling him a “leader for a reason.”

Rob Gronkowski, the co-host of the podcast and a former teammate of Tom Brady, shared a similar story. When rookie Rob met Brady for the first time in the training room, he addressed him by his first name, which caught him off guard.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman won three Super Bowls together

Much like Edelman, Rob Gronkowski didn’t just meet Tom Brady, he got a first-hand lesson in leadership. Years before rings, records, and dynasties, Brady was already leaving rookies stunned with his preparation and focus. Gronk’s story shows why the Patriots’ locker room bought in fast. Brady noticed everything, remembered everyone, and made you feel like you mattered.

“‘Hey, I’m Tom Brady,’ he walked up to me in the training room while I was getting my ankles taped. I was like, ‘Oh, wow. This guy already knows my name,” the former tight end revealed. “He already knows all the rookies’ names, what rounds they were drafted in, what type of player they are. He wants to know their athletic ability, what type of guy they are, so he can get the best out of them. That connection, that respect, made him the quarterback we all wanted to play for.”

Just like Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski was immediately struck by Brady’s attention to detail. The rookie tight end couldn’t believe the quarterback already knew his name, a small gesture that instantly earned respect and set the tone for their legendary partnership

What started as rookie awe quickly turned into a partnership for the ages. From New England to Tampa Bay, Gronk and Brady became telepathic on the field. Brady was reading Gronk’s mind before the tight end even knew what he was thinking. Over a decade, they won four Super Bowls together, mastered touchdown celebrations, and studied film in offseason grind sessions. They built a friendship that defined their era. Gronk even followed Brady’s diet advice to stay at peak performance. Off the field, the two cracked jokes, mimicked each other, and turned every moment memorable.