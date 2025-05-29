Julian Edelman’s Emotional Message to Ex-Teammate as 2x Super Bowl Winner Announces Retirement

For ten seasons in New England, David Andrews was the ultimate catch! The anchor, the protector, the heartbeat of the offensive line, he was everything. And when he announced his retirement on May 28, 2025, the Patriots universe felt it. One of the first to speak was his longtime teammate and fellow underdog-turned-legend, Julian Edelman.

The former Patriots wide receiver took to post a heartfelt message on his Instagram story. He penned, “Congrats on a helluva career, DA. Remember your first start. UFA, rookie year, had fire in his eyes and never looked back. Congrats brother!” He shared the Patriots’ Instagram post on his story with his special message.

Andrews signed with the Patriots in May 2015, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia. There was no fanfare or headlines. But by Week 1, he had earned a starting job. That’s the part Edelman remembers—the fire. And when someone like Edelman, who is himself a seventh-rounder from Kent State who scrapped for every yard, calls that out, it hits differently.

Julian Edelman stands on stage during the Fox Sports Media Day event held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 6, 2025.

Edelman and Andrews shared six seasons together, from 2015 to 2020. And it culminated with two Super Bowl wins, i.e., LI (the 28–3 comeback) and LIII (the defensive masterpiece). During this time, Andrews started 121 games, played in 124, and recovered 7 fumbles.

He captained the Patriots eight times, and Edelman saw it all firsthand. Julian Edelman knows what that grind looks like. Edelman caught 620 balls, racked up 6,822 yards, scored 36 touchdowns, and won three Super Bowls—including MVP honors in LIII. But what makes him Edelman isn’t the numbers, it is the edge. And that’s why his salute to Andrews carries weight. Like Edelman, Andrews wanted to retire having played only for one team. The tribute bespeaks their brotherhood, instead of just being a simple goodbye.

One final goodbye

Patriots center, David Andrews’ retirement will get official soon on Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The announcement will take place at Gillette Stadium. As per the Patriots’ post, “This Monday, June 2, the Patriots will celebrate the career of 2-time Super Bowl Champion David Andrews.”

via Imago 2024 wasn’t kind to Andrews. He fought through a shoulder injury, played just four games, then landed on injured reserve by October. After a 4–13 season, the Patriots released him in March 2025.

Fans were wondering if he would sign elsewhere or make a comeback. But he shut that door. And he did it the only way a real Patriot could, i.e., on his own terms, at Gillette, where it all began, just like Edelman.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement when Andrews was released, “David’s career success is a shining example of what every NFL prospect should strive to achieve… David is a true professional, and his impact on this organization will be felt for many years to come.”

The way the team handled Andrews’ release is similar to that of Julian Edelman in 2021 before his retirement. Edelman was released after being unable to pass a physical due to a chronic knee injury. And both of them chose to wear only one uniform. With 10 years, all in New England, Andrews will address the media one final time on Monday, June 2, at 3:30 PM ET, at Gillette Stadium.