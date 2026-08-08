“Just Won’t Acknowledge That”: NFL Legend Larry Fitzgerald Claps Back at Retirement Claims

Larry Fitzgerald is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 in his first year of eligibility. Amid this enshrinement, Fitzgerald has yet to officially retire from the sport. And as it seems, he is not making this particular decision anytime soon.

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“I have not committed to retirement, Fitzgerald said on Thursday at his HoF press conference. “So, I just don’t believe in retirement. I just think you transition into different phases, especially as an athlete. I got done playing at 38. Retired – what do you mean by retired? There’s no retirement in sight. And so I don’t know. I just protest the word more than the actual thing. So I just won’t acknowledge that.”

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Larry Fitzgerald joined the NFL in 2004 when the Arizona Cardinals drafted him as the third overall pick. From that day till his last NFL game in December 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers, all Fitzgerald repped was the Cardinals jersey.

Following a 17-season career in the league, Fitzgerald ranks near the very top of almost every major receiving category in NFL history, trailing only Jerry Rice in total catches and yards. In receptions, he has 1,432 for 17,492 yards under his name in 263 regular-season games.

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That said, Fitzgerald’s career also had several highlight moments and runs. Take his 2008 Postseason Run as an example. Fitzgerald put together arguably the greatest playoff stretch by a wide receiver ever, catching 30 passes for 546 yards and 7 touchdowns in 4 games during the Cardinals’ run to Super Bowl XLIII.

However, in the Super Bowl, the Pittsburgh Steelers stood as a formidable opponent to deny Larry Fitzgerald and the Arizona Cardinals the Lombardi. Could this be a reason behind the 42-year-old WR to delay the retirement decision? Maybe not.

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Because back in 2020, Fitzgerald also made an assertive statement about returning to compete in the NFL.

“I had a great run. It was fun. I wouldn’t change anything,” Fitzgerald said in 2022. “I wish I could have delivered more for the Valley in terms of winning a championship, but that’s water under the bridge at this point.

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“It’s not like it happened abruptly. Unfortunately, most athletes, they’re told, ‘Your career is over.’ You don’t have much time to prepare. You don’t have anything set up outside of the game to really help bridge that gap, and that’s when you see guys struggle.”

And that sums up Larry Fitzgerald’s thoughts on his retirement and potential return to the NFL.