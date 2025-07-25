Justin Pugh Breaks Down Announcing Giants Retirement, Admits Family’s Help Saved NFL Career

This July, it’s not all about the training camp grind and depth chart battles. For some, it’s marked with goodbyes. And for Giants’ guard Justin Pugh, it’s about as emotional as it gets. While the rest of the league was chasing developmental updates and season projections, Pugh announced his retirement with tears in his eyes. After 11 long years in the league marked by injuries, ups and downs, it was time to hang it up.

As per a post on X Giants Videos, Justin Pugh said his farewell to the league and thanked all the people who made it possible. First credit went to his parents, Carolyn and Frank. “Yeah, to my parents, Carolyn and Frank, this wouldn’t have been possible without your support.” Voice breaking, the onset of tears clearly visible, Pugh further added, “I might have been a failed defensive lineman, Frank, if you didn’t push me to the side… I always thought of myself as a defensive lineman. My stepdad, Frank, who really has been my father throughout my life, he’s always been that person I always call, doesn’t get enough thanks. From all the trips to Syracuse, to Missouri, to Seattle, to Washington, you guys have been there through it all and always knew you’d be there for me.”

Pugh also added that he’s crying because of his mom. “I’m crying because she’s crying. I’m not crying for any other reason. My mom cries just from happiness of coming into the game. So I truly believe I get that from her. To be able to play in this business, you realize who means the most to you. Every tough game I had, every incident throughout my entire life, you’ve always been there, mom. I love you.”

Pugh went on to dedicate his journey to his daughter, Josephine. “I always said that mommy and daddy made a promise to bring you back. I didn’t get a chance to have you on the field. You were in mommy’s belly, but I love you. And she got to run around today and have a fantastic afternoon.” He also thanked his wife, Angela, for sticking with him through his turbulent career. Pugh also brought his daughter to the podium and tried to get her to say ‘bye bye’ but little Josephine just seemed caught off-guard with so many reporters around.

