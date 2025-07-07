Kirk Cousins Blamed for Derailing Robert Griffin III as Cam Newton Raises Brutal Concern About Jayden Daniels

Washington hadn’t seen a quarterback own the moment like that in years. Mobility, command, deep-ball touch. You name it. Jayden Daniels gave the Commanders a pulse, and for once, fans felt like they weren’t just surviving Sunday, they were building toward something. They tried to find success with Kirk Cousins and Robert Griffin III but failed. For some fans, it still stings. RG III wasn’t just electric in 2012, he was a movement. A Heisman winner turned No. 2 pick who lit up the league with his legs, arm, and confidence. Washington believed it had its franchise quarterback for the next decade. But then came the injuries.

Even Cam Newton acknowledged his greatness during the recent Funky Friday podcast with Wale. He praised RG3 and said, “There was nobody who had the game in a chokehold like Robert Griffin III. I see that same thing happening for Jayden.” Almost everyone agreed. In his rookie year, RG3 set the rookie records for the highest passer rating by a rookie quarterback (102.4) and highest touchdown to interception ratio (4:1). Dak Prescott broke them later.

Robert Littal commented about the perception on X and wrote, “The only issue with RG3 was injuries. It is my opinion he came back too early because of the Kirk Cousins issue and it just screwed with his progression and never really got it back. If he has working legs, he would have been elite for a minute.” That’s right. But it wasn’t an issue caused directly by Kirk Cousins or any other player.

The franchise itself had already lit a competitive fuse by drafting Kirk Cousins in the 4th round (102nd overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. The same draft in which they had already picked Robert Griffin III in the first round (2nd overall). The rookie season was fantastic, as the rookie had a 9-6 record with a 65.6% pass completion. But injuries spoiled their chances.

That’s the frustration of watching a generational talent robbed of time, protection, and patience. They even started him in 2013, starting in 13 games. But he missed games regularly in the next 2 seasons because of injuries. Finally, the Commanders released him. However, after all these years, they now have hope in Jayden Daniels. But Cam Newton isn’t a believer yet.

Can Jayden Daniels avoid becoming Robert Griffin III 2.0?

The Commanders clearly believe he can. New GM Adam Peters went all-in this offseason, upgrading Daniels’ protection with five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil and adding Deebo Samuel alongside Terry McLaurin. The offense, on paper, looks built for a leap. But former MVP Cam Newton wasn’t convinced.

On his Funky Friday podcast with rapper and Washington superfan Wale, Cam raised the uncomfortable question, “Do you fear that Jayden Daniels could be a potential one-hit wonder? There is nobody who had the game in a chokehold like Robert Griffin III… and so, I see that same thing happening for Jayden.” It wasn’t just a hot take, it was a gut check. A reminder that this league forgets fast. He also compared him to Robert Griffin III. But there’s one big difference in RG3’s situation and this one. They don’t have a direct competitor for the position. And Newton got many hard-hitting replies.

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant jumped into the debate with a vote of confidence for Washington quarterback. “Jayden Daniels is here to stay. Nothing about how he plays the game of football shows he’s a one‑hit wonder.” Bryant wrote on X. He praised Daniels’ pocket IQ, his calmness under pressure, his refusal to over-rely on athleticism. And maybe most importantly, he pushed back on the RG3 comparison by highlighting one key difference, how Daniels reads defenses.

This is the drama that now surrounds Jayden Daniels. A rising star caught between expectation and Robert Griffin III’s looming shadow. He’s got Commanders fans riding high and cautiously bracing for heartbreak. He’s in the eye of every storm, and can only bet on himself. Now we find out if that belief can outlast the noise.