Kirk Cousins Forced to Take HOFer’s Advice as Falcons Give VIP Treatment to Michael Penix Jr.

Last offseason, the Falcons sowed disharmony when they didn’t notify Kirk Cousins or his agent while drafting Michael Penix Jr. in the first round (8th overall). Over time, the veteran QB became a supporter of the rookie. But come the 2025 offseason, things have gone awry for Cousins. For the first time, he skipped the OTAs and even wanted a trade out to remain an NFL starting quarterback. But when he couldn’t find a spot, he said in the mandatory minicamp, “We are moving forward now.” The doubts about his starting position still remain.

During the June 16 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, HOFer QB Steve Young reflected on the tough time for the veteran. After winning his 3rd Super Bowl in 1995, he also went through such struggles of retaining his position due to his severe injuries. That’s why he told Kirk Cousins to be patient and calm.

While calling it a death for the person, he described how every QB lives for this dream. And when it ends, it’s hard to process it. Young explained the situation, “For Kirk, some guys don’t like, look I’m a professional quarterback, that’s what I am. And I don’t have a starting job today. But I’m going to hang in there and be a part of the mix and that’s the way I’m cool with that. I’m okay with that as well, like it’s just how it just matters, how you see yourself, and how you want to finish it out.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

For the HOFer, he wanted to retire as a Niner. But Kirk Cousins has not clarified the situation yet on his part. It may have happened because of no place for the starter. His previous teams, the Commanders and the Vikings, are already going ahead on a great victorious path. Despite this, the legend cautioned the veteran to remain calm in social situations while talking about the franchise.

More than anything, it will only tarnish his legacy as a 4-times Pro Bowler signal caller. There’s also history. Football careers don’t always end clean; sometimes they end with pain and struggle. He’s been a starter for a decade, throwing for 42,979 yards, 288 TDs, 66.9% completion, and signing monster deals. But the Falcons have already shown their preference. Cousins will turn 37 this year. Truth be told, he doesn’t fit their future plans.

They wanted a younger QB, which they got in their last year’s pick, someone whom Raheem Morris likes.

Kirk Cousins’ alternative QB gets respect in Falcons

The NFC South team has made it clear to its coaches and players that they are moving ahead with the young 25-year-old QB, Michael Penix Jr. That way, they can take care of the position for the next 3-4 years. With a clear aim in mind, they are even giving him VIP treatment while Kirk Cousins watched from the sidelines. It includes getting him lessons from the legendary players who have done it before him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about this on the June 16 episode of the NFL Insiders, national NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe gave us a sneak peek. He revealed, “They have got him with some of the legendary Falcons QB throughout the offseason. I am told Raheem Morris got him with Matt Ryan multiple times, in person, on the phone, try to help him with his prep of being the franchise QB. Michael Vick also stopped by practice about a week and half ago to pour into Michael Penix’s well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If you think that’s enough, hold your thoughts. While Kirk Cousins may be trying to get along with his teammates in practice, Michael Penix Jr. is using every opportunity he has. He played golf with his players and had lunched with them. These factors spell out success for the franchise and the QB.

It has become a game of cat and mouse in Atlanta. Last year, they started Cousins and replaced him with the young QB. In 2025, the tables may turn. Because in the ultra-competitive world of football, nothing is more precious than wins. That’s the only stat that matters!