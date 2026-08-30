Kirk Herbstreit’s Wild Secret to Having 4 Boys With Gymnast Wife Has Jason Kelce Sending a Message to Kylie

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared a wildly personal story about how he and his wife, Alison, ended up with four sons. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce could not ignore the advice and made sure his wife saw it too.

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Jason and his wife, Kylie, are parents to four daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, Bennett Llewellyn, and Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne. And it seems the former center wants another one. That is why, when Herbstreit explained their secret, Jason tagged Kylie on X.

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“My wife was a gymnast. So, when we would get done with what we’ve done, she heard the male sperm would go faster, so she would do a handstand, go up on the bed, and we are 4 for 4,” Herbstreit said on Bussin’ With The Boys.

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Herbstreit and Alison met at Ohio State. Alison was a cheerleader, and Herbstreit was the quarterback for the Buckeyes from 1989 to 1993.

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The two got married in 1998. Together, they raised four sons: twins Jake and Tye, born in 2000, followed by Zak in 2002 and youngest son Chase in 2006. All four followed their father into football, creating something of an Ohio State dynasty that Herbstreit has proudly watched unfold.

And it looks like Jason wants to follow suit. The 38-year-old admitted last September that the couple is discussing a male sterilization procedure, but not before they are done having kids.

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“Once we’re done [having kids] for sure, I’m definitely getting it done,” Kelce said on Bussin’ With The Boys. “I think we’re still kind of in that, like, ‘Are we done, or are we just figuring it out [phase]?'”

“Kylie said she wanted five,” he added. “So we’re at four now, and I think we’ll see. That might be it.”

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However, recently Kylie made it clear on her Not Gonna Lie podcast on August 20 that she is not going to come under the pressure of having a boy, saying that “we do not ask people who have children of one gender if they are going to try for the other one. That’s not how that works.”

“We got to stop doing that,” she said. “We got to cut that out because I have four kids that I love dearly. My husband and I are so fortunate to have the girls that we have. We’re so fortunate to have the children we have. And I think that we are not less fulfilled because we have four girls. So your suggestion of, like, you are not living a fulfilled life without a son is silly.”

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This January as well, Kylie addressed the pressure she faces to have a boy who could follow in Jason’s footsteps on the football field. But the mother of four girls shut down the noise, saying, “I hate to break it to you, but our kids play catch with him all the time. He’s fine.”