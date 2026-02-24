Kurt Warner Expresses Disappointment in Fernando Mendoza As Hall of Famer Slams NFL Combine

Essentials Inside The Story Mendoza takes a different approach to the Combine stage.

A Hall of Famer weighs in with a strong take.

The decision also opens doors for other quarterbacks.

For the NFL’s top prospects, the Scouting Combine is a mandatory rite of passage. But this year, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick is skipping the main event. Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick, has decided not to participate in throwing drills at the Combine. And that choice has left Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner disappointed with Mendoza.

“I personally think everyone should THROW at combine if invited, this is what you are going to do for a living, so do it anywhere, anytime.” Kurt Warner wrote in an X post on February 23. “BUT I def understand WHY, if given option, players don’t throw & want to make everything perfect! NOW, how about inviting another QB to throw in their place if they opt out!!

“There are so many guys just hoping for an OPP to throw next to those guys & in front of the scouts! Give someone else an opportunity that won’t get what top picks get!!”

Warner’s comments were widely interpreted as a critique of Mendoza’s decision, highlighting a philosophical split between old-school competitiveness and modern draft strategy. Warner clearly understands that Mendoza’s decision stems from the fact that his draft stock appears secure. As the projected No. 1 overall pick, Mendoza arguably has more to lose than gain by throwing at the Combine. But from a competitive standpoint, Warner’s argument is simple: if throwing is Mendoza’s profession, why does he hesitate to do it at the Combine?

A strong performance would only confirm his top status, but a shaky session could introduce unnecessary doubt. But scouts might already believe in Mendoza’s talent. He delivered a historic season at Indiana under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, led the Hoosiers to an unbeaten 2025 campaign, and capped it with a national championship victory over Miami. He finished with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and just six interceptions in 16 games, posting an elite 182.9 passer rating.

Now, with the Las Vegas Raiders holding the No. 1 pick and searching for a franchise quarterback, Mendoza is projected to be drafted by the team. The Raiders need long-term stability at the position, and Mendoza checks every box. So, the QB further explained why he prefers to throw at Indiana’s Pro Day in April instead of at the Combine.

“At the Combine, you’re throwing to different receivers; it’s a whole different thing,” Mendoza said recently on The Pat McAfee Show. “And I want to make sure I give my guys the best chance. I want to throw at pro day with my guys, with my running backs, and be there with the boys.”

By choosing Pro Day, the Hoosiers QB ensures scouts see him in the structure that helped him dominate college football. Mendoza’s teammates also benefit, getting another polished opportunity to perform in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. But according to Kurt Warner, Mendoza’s absence also creates opportunity elsewhere.

Other quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft, such as Ty Simpson, Garrett Nussmeier, and Carson Beck, now gain more spotlight during on-field workouts. In a draft class many view as thin at quarterback beyond Mendoza, these prospects have a chance to turn potential into measurable results. This led Warner to suggest the NFL should invite another quarterback to take the open spot, turning one player’s business decision into another’s opportunity.

Kurt Warner criticizes the process of evaluating quarterbacks

Even before the drills began, Kurt Warner challenged the Combine’s entire evaluation format for quarterbacks, suggesting it is outdated.

“I am continually amazed that we still have QBs run 40s & Jump,” Kurt Warner wrote in another X post on February 23. “I can get behind the shuttle or 3 cone drill as it’s about sudden movements & body control… but will never understand how the others correlate to playing QB? Make guys do QB athletic stuff: stop & throw, throw on the move, quick shuffle, reset & throw… things that resemble what’s needed in game!”

Kurt Warner raises a valid question: how much does the same old 40-yard dash at the Combine really tell us about a young quarterback playing today? Success for QBs in the NFL depends heavily on decision-making, pocket awareness, accuracy under pressure, and leadership – traits that do not show up in vertical jump numbers at the Combine. The correlation between Combine athletic testing and NFL production at quarterback remains weak at best.

As was the case with former NFL QB Tom Brady at the 2000 NFL Combine, he recorded a 24.5-inch vertical, ran a sluggish 5.28-second 40-yard dash, and drew criticism for his skinny physique. Scouts labeled Brady a limited, pocket-only passer with minimal athletic upside, and he slipped to the sixth round in the draft that year. But then Brady carved out a legendary NFL career, throwing for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns across 23 NFL seasons.

Brady’s case does not necessarily suggest that athletic testing is meaningless, but it certainly isn’t the full story. In reality, the NFL Combine extends far beyond measurable drills. Private interviews, psychological evaluations, and medical examinations at the NFL Combine often shape draft boards just as much as on-field testing of quarterbacks. Ultimately, the NFL Combine blends performance, perception, and projection around the next lineup of NFL stars.