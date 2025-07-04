Kylie Kelce Admits Being ‘Bitter’ With Jason Kelce After Eagles Legend Went Viral for Ripping His Pants Off

Picture this: You’re at a glamorous event in Seattle, the crowd buzzing, spotlight on the honorees, then suddenly, a chair-mounted Philadelphia Eagles legend appears. You desperately wonder who it is. And you’re surprised but not shocked as you witness Jason Kelce ripping his pants off to create a “Magic Mike” red, white, and blue speedo flashing moment. And just like that, he was all over the internet yet again, and if you ask him, he’ll do “anything for a laugh.”

The moment took place at a recent ‘Sherbert’s’ fundraising event hosted by Olympic Drive (OD) in Seattle, where the NFL legend, now turned ESPN broadcaster, decided to spice things up as he climbed atop a bouncer’s chair, tore off his pants, and revealed the now infamous three-coloured Speedo, now widely being refered to as the “banana hammock.” And yes, your concerns are valid. How did his family react to this?

Well, for one, his wife Kylie Kelce’s words were bittersweet, to say the least. On her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, Kylie—a former NCAA field hockey star and now a chart-topping podcaster—opened up about her husband’s explosive move. She revealed several things. For instance, even though she was present, she actually missed the entire moment because she was behind closed doors, feeding their newborn. She thought she could skip the intros and return in time, but what unfolded was later revealed to her via text message.

Even Kylie—mother of four, who shares daughters Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4), Bennett (2), and Finnley (2 months) with the retired NFL star, and a longtime observer of Jason’s chaos—was surprised by the move.

Kylie admitted she hadn’t actually seen the infamous Speedo moment and confessed, “Am I bitter about that? A little bit.” On her podcast, she explained that the whole thing had been in the works for a while. “I did know that the Speedo was happening, because this bet has been in effect between Jason and Bo Allen for a very long time,” she said. The two had been on a weight loss journey for about three months, and the consequence for falling short was wearing a Speedo at the OD event.

She also playfully admitted to indulging her husband with sweets. “I’ve been feeding him doughnuts and buying baked goods when appropriate.” Then she jokingly added, “Was it a little bit of sabotage? No. And if it was, then Bo Allen, you owe me some money. You’re welcome.” Well, that was not it.

Kylie also revealed on her podcast that Jason had been locked in a friendly wager with NFL buddy Bo Allen over a weight-loss challenge. The loser had to rock a Speedo at this event. And Jason, ever the showman, took it literally seriously.

But while Kylie was juggling parenting and missing Jason’s spotlight moment, the younger Kelce, brother Travis, was having a very different reaction to the viral Speedo saga. As Jason revisited the moment on their podcast, Travis reacted in utter disbelief. And when the Eagles legend revealed he added a deeper layer to the bet, Travis’s reaction only got worse.

Travis Kelce reacts to Jason Kelce’s infamous banana hammock moment

On a recent episode of the podcast, New Heights, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce himself, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ star could not believe what he had just witnessed. His reactions started in shock and ended in absolute refusal of its existence. “Dude, this cannot see the light of day. This cannot see the light of day, dude,” said Kelce as he reacted as any sibling would, considering the sheer intensity of the viral clip.

However, for Jason, that was not where the fun ended; in actuality, it began there. Jason knows how to get the strongest of reactions out of Travis, and that is what he got when he revealed to his younger brother that he had a bikini wax before the Speedo dare. Travis reacted with a huge gasp, saying, “You did a WHAT?”

He further declared in a strong tone, “I ain’t trying to wear no Speedo.” In short, while Jason embraced the viral moment and even the wax, Travis drew the line: no banana hammocks on his end. Travis’s refusal draws a clear line in Kelce lore. When Jason dives into full chaos, Travis gracefully bows out. It adds comedic depth and reliability. Hence, contrasting Travis’s game-focused persona with Jason’s playful showmanship.

In the end, what began as a lighthearted weight-loss wager between Jason Kelce and Beau Allen turned into a full‑blown spectacle. Indeed, it was complete with a bikini wax, patriotic banana hammock, and, inevitably, viral fame. From Kylie’s playful resentment to Travis’s horrified reaction, it’s a snapshot of the Kelce family dynamic. And that is bold enough to go viral, honest enough to admit the cringe, and always grounded in brotherly (and spousal) love.