Kylie Kelce keeps it brutally re͏a͏l about motherhood, and ͏honestl͏y, it’s refreshing for e͏veryone, ͏especially ͏mothers. After͏ welcoming her 4th baby girl, Finn, in M͏ar͏ch͏. Ja͏son Kelce’s wife has been sh͏a͏ri͏ng ͏t͏he unfiltered truth about ͏new mom life—fro͏m wa͏r͏drobe ͏disasters to weird pregn͏ancy surprises. S͏he’s ͏not sugarcoating͏ anything, with that sig͏natur͏e dry humor w͏e lo͏ve. Ba͏ck in Janua͏ry, the͏ 32-year-old got c͏ompletely hone͏s͏t on the Sunday Sports C͏lub podcast͏ a͏bou͏t her ͏toughest motherhood ͏battles. She opened up about expe͏riencing severe bab͏y blues after welcoming he͏r ͏first d͏aughter, Wya͏tt.

Kylie’s early motherhood journey hit like a freight train, filled with sleepless nights and complete emotional disconnect. She didn’t get that magical Instagram moment everyone talks about when bringing the baby home. “Most people will take their baby home, and it’s this sensationalized social media moment of ‘Look how beautiful my baby is.’ No—my baby cried from bewitching hour at 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. If I wasn’t holding her or she wasn’t on my b**b, we were not on the same page. We were not cool,” she explained with brutal honesty. The exhaustion made finding any joy nearly impossible during those first brutal weeks.

Everything changed when Wyatt finally gave her that first real smile, creating the connection Kylie desperately needed. “The biggest milestone for me with Wyatt was when she could smile—on purpose. Because it showed that there was a connection. Before that, I felt like I was just a sleep-deprived stranger trying to keep this tiny human alive,” she said. That moment marked the turning point in their relationship and her mental state.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The trauma from that experience still affects Kylie today, as she revealed in her latest June 26th “Not Gonna Lie” episode. “I know that I had baby blues for my first. I experienced some forms of postpartum for my other girls. Can acknowledge that, but it’s very much what you’re saying. In the moment, it’s hard to have a personal check and be like, am I OK right now?” Her continued openness shows how postpartum depression creates lasting impacts on mothers.

AD

The physical demands of motherhood left Kylie feeling completely overwhelmed and “touched out” from constant contact. Breastfeeding, holding, and being needed 24/7 drained her emotionally and physically in ways she never expected. “I remember pumping and telling my husband, ‘Don’t touch my shoulder. Don’t touch my foot. Don’t even sit too close. Just… don’t,'” she shared.

Kylie Kelce also tackled the guilt many mothers experience when motherhood doesn’t feel instantly magical or beautiful. She challenged the common narrative that love is immediate and overwhelming for every new mom. “The comment people always say—’The moment I met my daughter, it was game over’—I get it, but it was also terrifying. It was scary. Those first few weeks? I blacked out. I don’t remember parts of it. And you don’t see that side of motherhood on social media,” she revealed with refreshing honesty.

In her latest podcast, Kylie emphasized the importance of talking openly about these struggles before they happen. “Yes. And if there’s anything that I want people to learn from Nanny Cam, it’s that it is going to be terrifying, and it’s going to be terrifyingly real. But I want people to talk about it. And if they could turn to the person they love, who has children or is going to have children, and start planning for those situations, give your wife and the mother of your child grace when she’s going through them.” Kylie’s raw honesty breaks through social media’s perfect motherhood facade, showing that struggles are normal and shared. Her willingness to discuss postpartum depression helps other mothers feel less isolated in their experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t just her personal story—it’s a reality affecting more than 1 in every 10 women globally. The impact of Kylie’s heartfelt conversations with fellow mothers has been so profound that it has earned her a brand new identity. This fresh recognition isn’t just a cute nickname.

Kylie Kelce becomes honorary fourth sister on House of Maher podcast

Kylie Kelce just scored major points with fans after her guest spot on the House of Maher podcast. The mom of four joined rugby sensation Ilona Maher and her sisters Olivia and Adrianna for what turned into pure gold. The chemistry was so good that the Maher sisters officially crowned her an “honorary Maher sister” —and honestly, fans are here for it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The conversation covered everything, but one standout moment was when Kylie opened up about her work with the Eagles Autism Foundation. Her husband, Jason Kelce’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, founded the organization. Kylie dove into her role and the special fundraising events they host annually. The podcast’s promotion didn’t hold back either, calling her “a mom, a coach, a nonprofit queen… and now, an honorary Maher sister with a new title on @linkedin!”

What got fans talking was when the women bonded over being “tall girlies” and shared their high school struggles with height. That raw, relatable moment resonated deeply with viewers who have been there. One fan gushed: “Brilliant episode with Kylie as the fourth Maher sister. The three absolutely beautiful sisters did it again—love it.” The episode proves that sometimes the best collaborations happen when genuine connections spark naturally.