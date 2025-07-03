Kylie Kelce Follows Patrick Mahomes’ Example With $269M Investment Pitch to Dawn Staley

Is there anything Kylie Kelce can’t do? She’s been an athlete, having played field hockey at Cabrini University, where she graduated in 2017 with a degree in communications. But that’s just the start. While running a podcast, much like her husband and former NFL player Jason Kelce, she also puts her heart into causes that matter, especially through her work with the Eagles Autism Foundation. Whether she’s showing up for charity events, using her voice to raise awareness, or just helping raise funds. And with a new opportunity lurking just around the corner, she’s about to explore that as well.

Kylie took to her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, to talk about the WNBA’s decision to include three new teams starting in 2030. The new teams? According to the WNBA, they’re gonna be based out of Philadelphia, Detroit, and Cleveland. And hearing that Philadelphia will now have its own team is what’s got her excited. And what’s interesting is that her podcast asked for a Philly WNBA team some time back. “I think it might be safe to say that NGL can take credit for it. No, I’m kidding,” she said jokingly. While also acknowledging that this would’ve been in the planning for a long time.

Whether it was a mere coincidence or a very strong manifestation from Kylie Kelce, it’s a welcome addition for everyone in Philadelphia. Especially the girls. “It was just a really timely question that I asked Sally if she would ever be interested in the Philadelphia WNBA team. But just days after I talked to her, you see what I’m saying? It’s officially happening. It was definitely, it wasn’t us. But I’m cool with it. It adds to our list of manifestations,” she added.

Kylie, being the multi-talented woman that she is, also looked at this move from a different perspective. One of the businesses and investments. Saying that she will “need to reconnect with Dawn Staley,” who is reportedly joining the ownership group. Kylie is considering investing and being a part of it as well. A route even NFL legend Patrick Mahomes wants to go down on after reports suggested that he and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, wanted to bring a WNBA team to Kansas City.

Kylie also threw around the idea of only women owning an entire team. “It would be really cool if it was female owned. But if you need additional female investors, maybe call me,” Kylie said, while talking about the ownership of the women’s team. And strongly rooting for a fully women-owned team. While it’s not likely to happen in the case of the Philly team, with the WNBA expanding slowly and steadily, we could maybe see one a few years from today. But while Kylie might not be an owner of the team now, she’s still contributing in her own way by suggesting names for the new team.

Kylie suggests names for the new Philly WNBA team

The WNBA’s decision to include three new teams in its league from 203o and increase the overall team count to 18 has sparked great excitement. Not just to female basketball players across America, but also to every woman in Philadelphia. One of them is Kylie Kelce. And she just can’t control her excitement, after all, she was waiting for this moment for quite some time. But even though the team is in the nascent stages of its formation, she’s already contributing.

In her podcast, Kylie talked about what the team should be named. But before that, she also put down a few No-Nos for the team’s name. Despite the fact that it will be a women’s team, Kylie does not like going in a very feminine version of an existing name. She even sent a message to the fans and said, “I gotta say something to the people pitching names like the Philadelphia 76 Hers, the Liberty Bells, and the 70 Sisters. Jesus, that’s so bad. I think it’s important to recognize that we do not need to lean into a female version of a name.”

Rather, Kylie feels that the team should go for a more badass name that is original and not a feminine version of any other name. Her suggestion? “Philadelphia Broad.” And it’s not because women were called broads in the olden times, but rather is connected to Philadelphia itself, referring to Broad Street. But there’s another inspiration for that name: Broad Street Bullies, the nickname for the Flyers. Justifying her suggestion, Kylie said, “They were bad asses, they were busting out fights left and right. They were handling business on the ice. So to me, being from here, Broad sounds like powerful. I like it.“