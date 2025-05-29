Kylie Kelce Gets Brutally Honest About Maternity Leave Struggles as Jason Kelce’s Wife Juggles 4 Kids

In April, Kylie Kelce revealed, on the Not Gonna Lie podcast, the harsh truth about what it’s truly like to give birth to a baby and deal with the overwhelming emotional fog. Recalling the terrifying first few weeks with her daughter, she said, “That sweet spot for me was eight weeks when she started smiling at me on purpose… up to that point, it was transactional… she’s only crying because she needs something.” In other words, those first few weeks are terrible. As a sleep-deprived mom, you are essentially working around the clock for a little boss who slurps and poops like it’s their job.

But Kylie Kelce took a well-deserved break from her brutally honest podcast after giving birth to baby Finn on March 30, 2025. Fans missed Kylie’s distinctive fusion of humor, raw vulnerability, and candid conversation for around a month. Listeners seeking authenticity had grown to rely on her frank thoughts on motherhood, mental health, and life outside of the spotlight, and during her absence, that space felt a little emptier.

And now, she is back! Kylie Kelce is officially back from her maternity leave. And she has a lot to say and catch us all up on in her latest podcast episode. Episode 20 of Not Gonna Lie, titled Kylie & Avril Lavigne on Sk8er Boi Movie, Kelce Party of 6 & The Most Suspicious Child, begins with Kylie establishing the rule: “If you f—k around, you will indeed find out.” Kylie then gets down to business: “Can I be honest about my maternity leave? First of all, maternity leave is not a break or a vacation. That is a crazy concept. Do you think I was just kicking up my feet and laying in the sun out by the pool and chilling without a care in the world? Because you’d be wrong.”

The new mother explained how she gave birth to a youngster who enjoys contact naps like her oldest, Wyatt. She said, “I have been attached to the tiny human for the last eight weeks. My right arm is permanently just in this position… I’m going to have the sickest bicep on this side.” As she manages four children under the age of six, Kylie also discussed the physical toll of being one-handed for hours on end, and learns how to do everything with one hand once again.

Just last week, Kylie announced her comeback with a messy yet hilarious Instagram video that aptly depicts the whirlwind of multitasking podcast preparation with parenthood. In the video, Kylie displays her signature Kelce wit while juggling holding Finn, chasing after her elder children, and setting up her microphone. Fans adore this type of stuff because it’s authentic, messy, and very relatable. Classic Kylie. But while she took the much-needed break, Jason Kelce kept the podcast torch burning.

How Kylie and Jason Kelce keep it real amid family chaos

In the New Heights show, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, fans had a front-row ticket to one of the cutest parenting interruptions ever. Jason’s 2-year-old daughter, Bennett, made an unexpected appearance and interrupted the podcast in the middle of an episode like the boss toddler.

“Benny’s in time out right now,” Jason informed Travis while discussing the potential NFL rule change on the podcast. Then came the usual Jason humor. “You don’t like the rule change either? You think the division winner should keep their home game, right?” he asked Benny, pretending the toddler was supporting his arguments. And Uncle Travis added, “She might be the smartest 2-year-old ever if she agrees with this.”

But the real mic-drop? Jason then decided to change the topic to the infamous Eagles ‘Tush-Push.’ He asked, “Benny, what do you think about the Tush Push? Should the Eagles be allowed to do the Tush Push?” That’s when Benny’s voice piped up off-screen, “I’m in time out.” Jason said, laughing, “You’re in time out? Yeah.” But then he dropped one last zinger, “Should the NFL be in timeout for proposing banning the Tush Push? No? Okay, you’re not being any fun right now.”

So, whether it’s Jason giving parenting play-by-plays in the middle of a podcast or Kylie delving deeply into motherhood and mental health behind the mic, the Kelce household consistently demonstrates that there is no set parenting blueprint. But humor, honesty, and heart go a long way.