Kylie Kelce Makes Major Career Announcement on Tuesday With Special Guest

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, has been active in different ventures while balancing motherhood. She is the host of her podcast ‘Not Gonna Lie’, which launched in December 2024. It created an immediate buzz, hosting A-lister guests, while her magnetic personality kept listeners hooked.

Kylie Kelce is bringing back the podcast, having recently dropped the season two teaser on the “Not Gonna Lie” Instagram profile. With singer Demi Lovato being the first guest on the season premiere, the inaugural episode of the second season will drop on Thursday. The announcement was officially made on Tuesday.

Her refreshing hosting style resonated with the fans and listeners in season one. With segments like “Can I be honest?’ and ‘Domscroll of the Week’ in season 1, she brought out authentic sides of her guests that fans connected with.

Additionally, her topic selection sets the podcast apart. With her sporting background, she loves talking about sports. She also talks about various social issues, motherhood, and parenting because she has four children.

While the second season is already making waves, Mrs. Kelce has been engaged in other ventures, taking her career to a new height.

Kylie Kelce’s Season 1 debuted at number one

She will be part of NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage , which will begin on February 6, 2026, in Italy. With a field hockey background in coaching and a family legacy in football, she can provide grassroots-level analysis across different Olympic sports.

Kylie Kelce received an overwhelming response from season one of her podcast. Upon its release, the podcast reached the top spot on Apple Podcast and Spotify Charts. Even the chart-buster

While she kept the top spot on Apple Podcast for a couple of weeks, she held the number one spot for ten days on Spotify. Riding on the unprecedented success in season 1, she received the Best Emerging Podcast award in 2025.

With season 2 looming, she could potentially reclaim the top spot yet again from Joe Rogan, especially considering the first guest is a mainstream artist like Demi Lovato. In the previous season, the 33-year-old hosted some notable personalities— whether her husband Jason Kelce, musician Kelly Clarkson, or Michelle Obama. Mrs. Kelce is close to Travis’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, and the fans hope to see the pop sensation on Kylie Kelce’s podcast this season.