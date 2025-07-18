Kylie Kelce Reveals ‘Cringe’ Names Jason Kelce Is Banned From Calling Her

Kylie Kelce doesn’t need critics – she’s raising four brutally honest ones under her own roof. First, her 5-year-old daughter Wyatt told her she had a “big b-tt.” Then, the kid turned around and poked her stomach, asking if she “still had a baby in there.” That same week? She casually threw in that her mom was “evil.” So yeah, Kylie’s not just surviving mom life – she’s enduring it with front-row hecklers who share her last name.

And instead of pretending it’s all cute and filtered, Kylie is doing what she does best: keeping it real on her Not Gonna Lie podcast. Whether it’s poking fun at the idea of “bouncing back” after giving birth or dragging Jason Kelce for his pet-name choices, she’s officially the patron saint of unfiltered motherhood.

On the latest episode, Kylie Kelce drew the line on cringe-inducing couple talk. “The idea of me saying ‘Babe’ or being called ‘Babe’ makes me itch,” she declared, putting every Instagram caption couple to shame. She even threw in a reference to the talking pig from Babe, reminding everyone that she’s not farm animal-coded. So what’s on the no-fly list for Jason Kelce? “Jason calls me Joey. He thought I looked like a kangaroo when I was playing field hockey. It’s sweet. I’m fine with my husband calling me sweet names. I just don’t want to be called sweetheart, sweetie, hun, honey. They all kind of like make me cringe big time.” They all make her skin crawl. It’s weird. But it’s also kind of sweet.

As for their kids? They’re adding their own flair. The girls sometimes call Jason “Big Guy,” courtesy of Bluey. Ellie leads the charge with motivational wake-up calls: “So she’ll be like, come on, big guy. Time to get up, big guy. Let’s go in the other room, big guy.” It’s so bizarrely normal to them, even though Kylie made sure to clarify: “That is NOT something I call my husband.” Still, Kylie couldn’t help but smile when her daughters started echoing her compliments. “Our girls will tell Jason all the time, like, oh, you look so handsome. And I’m like, glad I say that enough in front of you.”

In short, Kylie Kelce’s household is like a sitcom without a laugh track – unfiltered, chaotic, and powered by kids who speak with zero chill.

Jason Kelce’s household rule: She can nag, he just listens

Over on the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce gave the world a rare confession: he loves to be nagged. Seriously. The man begs for it. “Please nag the f— out of me,” he said. “Tell me to get my lazy a– up and take the g—— trash out.” Why? Because he’s easily distracted. According to Jason, his mind wanders into random voids where time doesn’t exist and chores just disappear. “I like the nagging, and I need it because I get caught in my own thoughts, and I forget to do things.”

Travis Kelce summed it up perfectly: It’s “the Kelce way.” But here’s the kicker: while Jason welcomes the nagging, he refuses to dish it back. “I have never ever, and I will never ever, tell Kylie to do something around the house,” he said. His reason? She’s doing more than enough. Jason admitted that if something isn’t done, it’s on him to step up. He’d rather be coached than coach, and honestly, that’s probably why the marriage works.

Even Travis jumped in with a brilliant idea for the caller on the show: “Just get a whistle.” Jason? “Not gonna lie, I kinda like this idea.” So there you have it. Kylie Kelce’s banned pet names, Jason’s pro-nagging, and their kids are comedic savants. The Kelce household isn’t just relatable – it’s elite entertainment.