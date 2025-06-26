Kylie Kelce Sends Strong Message to Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie While Announcing Big Plans for Autism Foundation

Kylie Kelce is famous for her charity work and her active participation in community initiatives. Her active participation in the Eagles Autism Foundation, where she often works with them, is particularly well-known. Having a childhood neighbor, Tim, who was on the autism spectrum, is more like her brother now, and it was he who really changed Kylie’s outlook on the condition. On the New Heights podcast back in 2023, she recalled growing up with Tim, saying, “It never really registered with me that we were interacting with someone who was on the spectrum.”

Since then, Kylie has evolved from volunteer to central figure in the Eagles’ autism efforts, championing transparency and accountability. “Every single dollar donated goes back to the autism community,” she emphasized. In May, just six weeks after giving birth to her fourth child, she returned to Lincoln Financial Field to speak at the annual Autism Challenge. The event raised over $10 million. She called it “emotional” and “inspiring.” Then, just weeks later, came the kind of moment that shifts history. On June 10, Jeffrey Lurie announced a $50 million donation, believed to be the largest ever to U.S. academic medical centers for autism research. Kylie responded on Instagram with a photo and a heartfelt caption: “Thank you, Mr. Lurie! This is incredible!”

Now, while speaking on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Kylie thanked the Eagles for dedicating themselves to this mission. “I do think that Philly really dedicating themselves to this mission for Jeffrey to have the vision to create this organization, this foundation, and partner it with the Eagles organization in a way that everyone in that building at the Eagles organization understands the mission,” she said.

Kylie, while chatting with JWoww, who has a son on the spectrum, also asked her for any parenting advice. She asked for tips, and JWoww didn’t hesitate. Stressing the importance of acting early, JWoww noted: “If you feel that your child isn’t meeting the right steps… don’t wait. Do what needs to be done… Early intervention is key.”

As they discussed autism awareness and JWoww’s journey, Kylie used the moment to share something big. She announced the Eagles Autism Foundation’s upcoming event, focused specifically on children on the spectrum. A clear sign the mission is expanding… And getting more personal.

Kylie Kelce assures fans of future events

The Eagles often host events for the benefit of their foundation and to raise funds while spreading awareness. So, Kylie Kelce took time off from her conversations with JWoww to announce the upcoming events. Kylie also revealed that there will be more events in the future with better facilities for people on the spectrum.

Kylie, while announcing more events for the benefit of the foundation, said, “We’ve got plenty more coming up this year that you can get involved in. The Eagles Autism Foundation often holds sensory-friendly clinics.”

Meanwhile, Kylie also announced the different types of clinics that they hold. “There’s a cheer clinic. There is a STEM clinic, which is a new addition than this last year,” she said. “There’s football clinics, obviously. But it really is trying to get kids out for an all-inclusive clinic and make sure that everyone again is afforded those opportunities.”

Kylie closed with a call that was both personal and urgent. She emphasized how the clinics are designed to be inclusive. Open to all, regardless of financial means. But to keep that mission alive, support is critical. “If you’d like to donate to the Eagles Autism Foundation and help with our efforts to reach a million dollars in our year five of the guest bartending,” she said, pointing fans to the link in the show description. The message was simple: every dollar matters, and now is the time to show up for the cause.