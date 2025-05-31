Kylie Kelce Strongly Supports Jason Kelce With a Harsh Message to ‘Bitter’ NFL Teams Demanding Tush Push Ban

Almost a couple of weeks back, the NFL held a vote to decide whether they should ban the ‘Tush Push’. The result? It ended in a major embarrassment for the NFL and the Packers as they lost by 2 votes. The Eagles were both relieved and delighted that they managed to keep the Tush Push. After all, it was their signature play and was almost unbeatable. One player who managed to push the team to vote in its favor was the Eagles’ veteran Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce, having already played the Tush Push, knew the technicalities of the play very carefully. Taking advantage of this, the Eagles used him to explain to the other teams and the NFL how the play is coached and what exactly goes on during the play. While the words convinced not all the teams and the NFL, enough teams were impressed. This allowed the play to stay alive in the NFL and would definitely be used by the Eagles this season as well.

Talking about the Tush Push and how Jason Kelce helped protect the play from extinction was his wife, Kylie Kelce. In an interview with Women’s Sports Now, when asked about what she thought about Jason’s efforts to save the Tush Push. She said, “I’m so proud of him for being so passionate. So great. I love that he is still living through. Especially a play that he was literally at the heart of. He is front and center,” while appreciating Jason’s undying passion for the game and the play, specifically that was brought in when he was on the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rich Eisen Show (@richeisenshow) Expand Post

Kylie, while talking about the controversy of Tush Push being called dangerous, called the attempts to ban it “petty”. “It just cracks me up that it’s such a controversy, honestly. I do think that there is something to be said about the fact that that not a single team has figured out a way to consistently defend against it. And it seems a little bitter. It seems petty that we’re trying to ban it,” she said, ripping into the opposing teams and pointing out their inability to consistently defend the Tush Push. And she’s not wrong. The Eagles converted 28 of their 34 (82%) Tush Push attempts last season, showing that the opposition just hasn’t been able to stop the Tush Push.

“It seems like maybe a few more teams should figure out how to defend consistently against it. And then we should determine whether or not it’s a problem for the game… No one else is executing it at the same level,” Kylie said, taking a dig at the opposing teams. Implying that if teams did know how to defend or even execute the play, they would not be trying to ban the Tush Push.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How did Jason Kelce save Tush Push?

Saving the Tush Push was a very difficult job for the Eagles. After all, most of the teams and even the NFL wanted to ban the play because of ‘player safety’. As was highlighted by the Green Bay Packers, who wanted an immediate ban on the play entirely by changing the rules universally. So, when it all came down to the Eagles to protect the play, they perfected for so long. The Eagles chose the best ambassador for the play. Jason Kelce.

Jason has spent his entire NFL career with the Eagles. It was in the last couple of years of his career that he fully utilized the Tush Push play. Even during an episode of the New Heights podcast that Jason co-hosts with his brother, Jason openly supported the Tush Push. He has even said in the podcast, “I’ll tell you right now, I’ll come out of retirement today if you tell me all I got to do is run 80 Tush Push to play in the NFL… It’d be the easiest job in the world.” This was more than enough reason for the Eagles to use him, the play’s loudest supporter, to convince the other teams.

via Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 30: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) warms up before the NFL American Football Herren USA preseason game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 30, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire) NFL: AUG 30 Preseason – Jets at Eagles PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1808300768

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jason Kelce sat in a critical meeting with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie where they defended the play in person. “They were able to clarify how the play is coached and how it’s taught. They made a compelling case on safety and taking away the downfield push that turned people off from an offensive perspective,” Schefter reported. What made the huge difference was Jason Kelce’s presence. After all, he was at the centre of the play.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the Eagles having him explain all the physics that goes into the play and how it is executed. The Eagles managed to convince just enough teams to keep the play alive. And the rest, as we know, is history.