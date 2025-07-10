Kylie Kelce’s 2-Word Response to Travis Kelce’s Special Compliment & Jason’s Honest Confession

“I’m on Kylie’s setup” might sound like a throwaway line from yet another laugh-filled episode of New Heights, but when it’s Jason Kelce saying it—half-joking—you know there’s something more brewing beneath the banter. What followed wasn’t just another hilarious brother moment with Travis Kelce, though there was plenty of that, too. It was one of those rare podcast moments where lighting, timing, and marriage all collided in one unexpectedly golden exchange. And as always, Kylie Kelce knew exactly how to land the final word.

When Travis and Jason Kelce turn on the mics for

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

New Heights, you’re guaranteed laughs. But sometimes, it’s the offhand moments that hit the hardest, like a recent episode where Jason opened up about his new podcast setup and ended up delivering compliments for his wife, Kylie Kelce. “I’m on Kylie’s setup,” he said, mid-laugh. “And I thought Kylie was just gorgeous, which is why she looks so good on her podcast. But now I’m thinking—it’s the setup she’s got. She’s got a great setup.” Travis jumped in instantly: “Really highlights her features.” Jason didn’t miss a beat. “Kylie’s gonna look good regardless,” he added. “Not gonna lie—I think I look pretty good in this light.”

The clip took off online, but it was Kylie Kelce’s reaction that sealed the deal. Just hours after the New Heights account shared the moment on Twitter, Kylie quote-tweeted the video with two simple words: “You’re welcome.” It was classic Kylie—she doesn’t sugarcoat anything, whether she’s reacting to Jason’s lighting compliments or talking about life at home. “She’s… I mean, bats— crazy,” Kylie joked on the House of Maher podcast, describing her two-year-old daughter with the kind of blunt affection that fans have come to love. That same dry, perfectly timed energy was on full display in her tweet—part appreciation, part “I told you so,” and entirely Kylie.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the conversation didn’t end with Jason complimenting himself on Kylie’s lighting setup. Travis, ever the younger brother, jumped in with peak little-brother energy. “Get over yourself. What did you get—a tan?” he teased. Jason, without hesitation, responded, “And a wax.” That sent Travis into mock disbelief: “You f***ing kidding me? Get some sun and a wax.” Then, he repeated it like a slogan: “Tan and a wax.” Jason, leaning into the bit, confessed, “That’s all we need to make me full of myself, alright.” It was the kind of effortless, ridiculous back-and-forth that makes New Heights more than just a sports podcast—it’s a full-on Kelce experience. But beneath all the jokes is a real sense of brotherhood, one that Travis doesn’t shy away from showing.

Travis Kelce opened up during his interview on Bussin’ With The Boys when asked a simple question: “Growing up, who was the favorite?Was it Jason?” There was no hesitation—”100%,” he said. But instead of bitterness, his answer unravelled into a full-blown tribute. Travis painted a vivid picture of his older brother’s high school glory days: “He was a f***ing honor student. F***ing did football. Hockey was like all-league in like three different sports. Never missed a game. Like a music genius, was on like the orchestra, the jazz, the f***ing… did every—yeah.” And then came the part that still blows his mind: “Dude. He used to get like 30 tackles a game and at halftime f***ing be in the marching band.” He’s always looked up to Jason—but these days, people are looking at Travis’s life just as closely. And it’s not just about football anymore.

Travis Kelce delays proposal as Super Bowl focus takes over

“He is likely going to pop the question, but it is going to be when he isn’t playing anymore and not getting ready for a big NFL season,” an insider revealed, highlighting where Travis Kelce’s head is right now. The quote makes it clear that timing is everything when it comes to the next step in Kelce’s relationship. While fans speculate, Kelce’s inner circle seems confident the proposal will happen, just not during the demands of training camp or the high-stakes pressure of a Super Bowl run.

On the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Travis Kelce was put on the spot with a question that stripped away distractions: what would he “do anything for,” besides family? Kelce, without being hesitant, replied, “Everything just screams win another Super Bowl. I would do anything for it.” That single-minded focus says everything about where he’s at. No detours. No distractions. Just another title on his mind.

That same fire isn’t just personal—it’s contagious. Patrick Mahomes, speaking on Sidekicks Conversations, summed up exactly what fuels the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the new season. “You know, last year didn’t end the way we wanted to… our goal is to go out there and win the Super Bowl this year.” It’s not just Kelce’s mindset—it’s team-wide. The tone isn’t about bouncing back emotionally or making peace with a loss. It’s about fixing it with results. For Mahomes, Kelce, and the Chiefs, the only answer to disappointment is another championship. For now, fans will have to wait a little longer to see Travis Kelce trade red zone dominance for full-time family man status.