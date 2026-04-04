Lavonte David Reveals Bruce Arians’ Expletive-Filled Rants That Held Bucs Players Accountable

Essentials Inside The Story Bruce Arians was a tough coach to deal with

Once a heated sideline moment landed Arians in trouble

This former coach once predicted Lavonte David's retirement

After hanging up his boots on March 24, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Lavonte David has been reflecting on his stellar career and took a moment to share a special story about his head coach, Bruce Arians. David called it quits after an illustrious 14-season run in Tampa, where he grew into one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Hence, looking back at this time, David shared his favorite anecdote involving Arians.

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“If you were on the ME chart more than one time, he [Arians] would just dog curse you out,” David said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I was like, ‘Dang, that’s what I like right there. Coaches holding the player accountable. If you are on this board more than once, that means you just don’t give an eff, and you’re just a dumb MFer, and that means I will have to get rid of you. We’re not going to have dumb MFers on this football team.’ I respect him on that right there.”

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Through this story, Lavonte David reflects on Bruce Arians’ legendary three-year stint with the Buccaneers, where the veteran head coach won a Super Bowl in 2021. Alongside the Lombardi Trophy, Arians also led the Bucs to their first NFC South title since 2007 in 2021 while amassing a 31-18 (.633) regular season record and a 5-1 (.833) postseason record throughout his time in Tampa.

No wonder that it was the dedication and severity of Bruce Arians that made him achieve so many victories with this team. Nevertheless, there were also other cases in which the coach was noted for his strict attitude. In particular, in 2022, Bruce Arians was penalized with a fine of $50,000 because of an incident on the sidelines during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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The situation took place in the course of events connected with the muffed punt by Jalen Reagor, when one of the players, Andrew Adams, tried to get a person out of the pileup. As Arians tried to stop him and not risk getting penalties, he acted physically. The video of the incident clearly shows how he hits the head of Andrew Adams with his palm and then with his elbow.

Still, his strictness and determination to bring the best out of every player didn’t fade. Just like for others, Arians also played a key role in Lavonte David staying with the Buccaneers when he joined the team in 2019. Before the two-time AP Coach of the Year’s appointment, David had dealt with nothing but mediocrity in Tampa, with the star linebacker recording only one winning season in 2016.

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Hence, when Bruce Arians arrived with Todd Bowles as his defensive coordinator, who preferred a 3-4 system, Lavonte David felt his time was up with the Bucs. However, as per his interview on The Pat McAfee Show, David revealed how Arians talked him out of his decision, after which the star linebacker won Super Bowl LX.

“When [Arians] got there, I definitely figured out what it was like to be an NFL football player (with) him coming in and changing the culture and establishing a foundation for a football team,” David said. “I fell in love with the game all over again. I’ve been having fun ever since. I definitely thank BA and Bowles. Those guys definitely helped me fall in love with the game again.”

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With these revelations from Lavonte David, it’s clear that the 36-year-old and Bruce Arians share a special connection, which has directly translated to success on the field. Further highlighting this relationship, Arians perfectly predicted David’s retirement during a media appearance in January of this year.

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When Bruce Arians perfectly predicted Lavonte David’s retirement

After his 14th season in the NFL, there weren’t many confirmed reports about Lavonte David’s future in the league. The 36-year-old was ranked first in solo tackles (1,171) while ranking second with his 177 tackles since his debut in 2012. He was also selected to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team while being one of just three players to record 40-plus sacks and 35-plus takeaways, alongside Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher.

However, it was Bruce Arians who spoke about how David could consider retirement before the 2026 season during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show.

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“I don’t know about Mike,” Arians said. “But I think Lavonte probably is going to retire. I never count him out. He goes back every year and sees how he’s feeling. The guy is amazing. He just stays in great shape. I’d be shocked if Mike retires.”

Ultimately, Lavonte David’s retirement marks the end of an era in Tampa Bay. His 14-season run with the Buccaneers was defined by consistency and an undying passion that was reignited by Bruce Arians. As David hangs up his boots, he and Arians will go down in Buccaneers history as some of the most important members of the franchise.