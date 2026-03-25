Lavonte David Reveals Next Steps After Announcing Retirement Post 14 Years With Buccaneers 

Essentials Inside The Story Lavonte David announced his retirement on on March 24, 2026

Davis is one of only seven players since 1994 to surpass 1,700 career tackles

Lavonte once decided to leave Tampa following a coaching change

In the final regular-season game of his career, Lavonte David needed exactly six tackles to tie Derrick Brooks’ franchise record of 1,714. He got them and then walked off the field without breaking it. That was in January 2026, and on March 24, he hung up his cleats. Fourteen seasons, one Super Bowl ring, and a franchise record that he now shares with Brooks. But what comes next for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker?

When Pat McAfee asked him that same question, David didn’t mention coaching, front offices, or staying close to the game. Instead, his answer started with golf.

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“I told one of my trainers that I’m going to take a whole month of golf lessons and I’m going to come back and shut him up and challenge and stuff like that.”

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That plan has some real stakes. In his own words, people have been pushing David toward golf for a long time. A full month of structured lessons followed by a challenge match against his trainer is how he finally plans to answer that call. But golf isn’t the only thing on his mind; he needs a few getaways as well.

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“I earned myself a little rest, a couple of vacations, and earn myself a chance to get a little fat,” David continued before remembering his training routine. “But I’m probably not going to do that, man. I still kind of like workout, but not as crazy. I used to work out in the summers.”

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Now that David doesn’t have to adhere to a strict routine, after playing 14 seasons under a nutritional discipline, the third thing on his mind is food.

“I may go on a little diet here and there, but I’m going to go ahead and indulge myself in my treats that I used to love when I was growing up and go to those little restaurants,” David said. “Might go on a restaurant tour.”

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Lavonte David retired as one of just seven players since 1994 to reach 1,700 career tackles. That’s a list that features legends like Ray Lewis, Derrick Brooks, and Bobby Wagner. What’s more, David has recorded at least 100 tackles in 12 of his 14 seasons. The restaurant tour makes sense when you understand how long his career stretched and the grind he had to go through to stay in shape through it all.

The golf, the workouts, and the food, none of it reads like a legend cashing out. But long before Lavonte David’s story became Tampa Bay lore, there was a moment when it nearly wasn’t.

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David almost left, until Tampa called

From the 4-3 defense David had played his entire career, he had to switch to a 3-4 following the firing of then-head coach Dirk Koetter after the 2018 season. He didn’t see himself fitting the new picture and wanted to leave. So he called general manager Jason Licht and his agent.

“I said, ‘Man, I think it’s time for me to move on.’” David recalled. “‘You guys bring in new staff, you guys bring in new guys, changing the guard on the defensive side. Cause I played in a 4-3 defense my whole career, and you guys [are] moving on to a 3-4. And I don’t know how I work into that.’ And I told them that I want to get traded or you guys to release me.”

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But Tampa wasn’t about to part ways with their Pro Bowler. And that’s when the new head coach, Bruce Arians, called.

“BA was the first phone call I took,” David said. “He was like, ‘Man, trust me. I want you to be a part of this turnaround that we’re going to have. We’re going to build guys around you, and you’re going to get this thing going.’ And I was like, ‘all right.’”

Todd Bowles, Arians’ incoming defensive coordinator, also called to walk David through how the team would use him in the new scheme. And those two phone calls changed the direction of the franchise.

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Now, the 2019 season didn’t produce a playoff run; the Bucs went 7-9. But Arians’ promise held up where it mattered. David played all 16 games and posted 123 tackles in his first year in the new scheme. Tampa’s run defense finished first in the league. Shaquil Barrett, on a one-year deal most teams passed on, led the league with 19.5 sacks. The pieces Arians said he would build around David were actually there.

Just a year later, Lavonte David won Super Bowl LV 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs, logging six tackles once again. He stuck around for five more seasons and logged 110+ tackles in four of them. After that 14-year grind, a restaurant tour is waiting for him, and he’s earned every table.