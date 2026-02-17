LeBron James-Produced Cam Newton Show Forced to Be Cancelled After Just 8 Episodes

Essentials Inside The Story Former NFL MVP Cam Newton faced his first major setback in media

BET canceled his show, '106 & Sports' after just one eight-episode season.

According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, fans widely labeled the series as “terrible"

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has hit his first real setback since stepping into the media spotlight. Even with LeBron James’ association, BET had to cancel his show, ‘106 & Sports,’ which is wrapping up its run this winter, after only a single eight-episode season.

“BET confirms cancellation of Cam Newton’s ‘106 & Sports’ after 8 episodes.” Complex shared on X.

BET confirmed in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it will not be continuing the series with more seasons. The eight-episode series will still be available on the BET platforms, but that is all.

The series was hosted by former NFL MVP Cam Newton alongside sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss, with executive production from LeBron James and SpringHill Studios.

The SpringHill Company is an entertainment development and production company founded by LeBron James in 2020 with Maverick Carter, and its board of directors includes tennis superstar Serena Williams. With these names involved, expectations were naturally high.

106 & Sports, centered on sports and pop culture, debuted on October 15, 2025, and was filmed at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The goal was to blend sports talk with broader discussions about Black culture, taking a page from the book of 106 & Park’s legacy. The show was supposed to have celebrity interviews, panel segments, audience-voted elements, and a “main event” highlighting the week’s biggest story.

However, unlike the original 106 & Park, which was known for its live elements and interactive moments, 106 & Sports was very heavy on prerecorded content.

Because so much of the season was produced in advance, the conversations tended to revolve around repetitive ‘evergreen” topics such as media coverage of HBCU sports, franchise relocation, and pro athletes rather than reacting in real time to breaking sports news.

As soon as the news broke, reactions from netizens were strongly supportive of the show’s discontinuation. Some viewers labeled the show “straight garbage,” saying it didn’t pass the vibe check. Some people also wondered if there was ever real demand for a sports version of 106 & Park to begin with.

In fact, according to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the show was widely regarded as “terrible” by fans. As also agreed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it was largely poor ratings and a lackluster social media appeal that were the primary reasons behind the termination of the show.

While 106 & Sports didn’t exactly earn him much praise, Cam Newton has found more appreciation and support in the past when it comes to his role as a mentor to kids.

Cam Newton helped multiple dreams come true

Cam Newton was known as “Super Cam” during his time with the Carolina Panthers, but in 2016, he stepped into a very different role. He hosted All in with Cam Newton on Nickelodeon, and instead of throwing touchdowns, he was mentoring kids with big dreams.

The concept was simple and felt good. In each episode, Cam would enter a kid’s world, whether it was sports, music, art, or something entirely different, and assist them in taking their passion to the next level. He would bring in experts, give advice, and provide real opportunities to help make those dreams a reality.

The series lasted one season with 20 episodes, each being 22 minutes long, so it was fast-paced, fun, and easy to watch. It leaned heavily into positivity and motivation, showing a different side of Cam, not just the flashy quarterback but someone invested in inspiring the next generation.

Big names such as Michelle Obama, Lisa Leslie, Tom Kenny, and Sutton Foster also appeared, adding to the positive and inspirational feel of the show. Overall, it was a lighthearted and encouraging show to get the children to believe that their dreams were actually within reach.