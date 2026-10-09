Legendary Bears Coach Mike Ditka Dies at 86 as Family Shares Heartbreaking Statement

Few figures are as tied to a city and a franchise as Mike Ditka was to Chicago and the Bears. After all, he was the player and coach of the franchise. However, Ditka’s demise ended a football career that spanned six decades as a player, assistant coach, and head coach.

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Ditka passed away on Friday morning, October 9, 2026, at the age of 86. His family released an official statement through Jarrett Payton, the son of the late legendary Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.

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“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka,” a family statement read, via Jarrett Payton on X. “While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears’ Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family. Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever.”

While the family’s statement did not explicitly state an official cause of death, Mike Ditka’s passing follows a long history of prominent health battles. Over the decades, his resilient “Iron Mike” persona was tested by several major cardiovascular emergencies.

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In 1988, Ditka suffered his first heart attack at age 49 while actively serving as the head coach of the Chicago Bears. But remarkably, he returned to the sidelines just 11 days later. Then again, in 2012, Ditka suffered a minor stroke while playing golf, which briefly affected his speech.

In 2012 as well, the former Bears star was hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke. In an interview with Mike and Mike in the Morning just three days after the incident, Ditka used a driving analogy to minimize the scare.

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“I was kind of driving down the highway of life really fast, and I had a flat tire. I’m OK. You don’t expect those things to happen, but they come up on you,” Ditka said.

As for his NFL career, when Mike Ditka entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick for George Halas’ Chicago Bears in 1961, he completely redefined the tight end position. Before Ditka, tight ends were viewed almost exclusively as extra blockers. Ditka changed the blueprint by combining elite pass-catching skills with violent physicality.

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Mike Ditka spent a total of 35 years in the NFL as a player and coach. He played as a tight end from 1961 to 1972, representing the Chicago Bears for six seasons, two with the Philadelphia Eagles, and four with the Dallas Cowboys.

With the Bears, he won the NFL championship in 1963, followed by a Super Bowl triumph with the Cowboys in 1971.

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Following his retirement as a player, he immediately transitioned into coaching and served as an assistant coach under Tom Landry for the Dallas Cowboys from 1973 to 1981. The pairing was an odd couple. Landry was stoic, analytical, and quiet, while Ditka was explosive and emotional.

Following that, another transition came in Ditka’s life. He spent 11 seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears (1982–1992) and three seasons leading the New Orleans Saints (1997–1999).

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So, over the years, through such different phases, Mike Ditka has left his mark on many individuals, and now, all of a sudden, the only thing left of the former Bears player and coach is his memory.