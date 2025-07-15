LeSean McCoy Already Has a Job Lined Up After FOX’s Fired Eagles Legend & Cohorts

This might be the biggest shake-up in the NFL broadcast scene this year. Fox Sports is reportedly planning to cancel several of its shows, some involving major broadcasting stars. As controversy continues to swirl, three shows have come under the spotlight, including ones featuring legendary names like LeSean McCoy. With chatter heating up on social media, the former Eagles star has now weighed in.

As per The Athletic, they have canceled one of the famous shows, The Faculty. Apart from McCoy, four other former NFL players, Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, and James Jones, are part of it. McCoy, who has been part of the show since 2024, took to social media to share his opinion. “Damn, fired on my day off, WELL put me on the trading block. Speak and facility was a blast, I got some announcements coming soon but one thing I do know(w) from (football emoji) is TALENT & DEDICATION always wins, see u sooooon,” he wrote.

Well, it looks like McCoy doesn’t need to worry about his job—at least not for now. As soon as his comments started gaining traction, the former NFL star seemingly landed another opportunity. Coach Prime’s son, Deion Sanders Jr., responded directly to McCoy’s statement, and it sounds like he might be interested in bringing the former running back on board. “Time to turn up,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

After recovering from health issues, Deion Sanders is gearing up for his return to coaching duties at the Colorado Buffaloes. And Sanders Jr. is helping his dad, lining up some intriguing hires of his own. And McCoy, who finished his career with one-season stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and 2020, respectively, winning a Super Bowl each season, could be a good hire.

However, it’s not only about McCoy. After all, he’s not the only one getting cut.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What happened to Joy Taylor and two more Fox Sports shows?

LeSean McCoy isn’t the only one facing the heat. As mentioned earlier, in addition to The Faculty, the network has also decided to cancel two other shows: Speak and Breakfast Ball. So far, all involved parties have remained silent on the matter. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand was the first to break the news. Charlie Dixon, the Fox Sports programming executive fired in April, led all three shows. But there’s more to the story.

Joy Taylor, a co-host of Speak alongside Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson, was previously involved in controversy after being named in one of two lawsuits filed against Dixon. Rumors suggested she made a questionable comment to makeup artist Noushin Faraji, who is part of the legal case. Taylor has denied the allegations. The network may limit her time, as her contract reportedly ends later this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to Marchand, FOX canceled the shows due to low viewership ratings. He added that they will be replaced by new programming. “The three shows struggled to find a huge audience, prompting the cancellations,” he reported, citing sources familiar with the decision.

Other shows such as The Herd and First Things First—featuring Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes—will reportedly remain on air.