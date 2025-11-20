Lie Detector Exposes Antonio Brown’s Lie About His Biggest Career Regret

In a new livestream with Adin Ross, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and other influencers, former NFL player Antonio Brown was seen taking a lie detector test. Of course, one of the questions Brown was asked was whether he regretted walking away from the game as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were trailing the New York Jets 24-10 in the third quarter in January 2022.

Brown responded with a curt “No” on Adin Daily on YouTube. That response was in line with his previous stance. Soon after he walked away, the player released a statement revealing he was forced to play despite an ankle injury. However, the then-head coach Bruce Arians denied having knowledge that the player was injured. After more back and forth, which also included social media jabs from Brown, the player was declared ‘no longer a Buc’.

There seemed to be a lot of bad blood. No wonder Brown doesn’t regret walking away. However, as per the lie detector test, his response was a lie. The lie detector official showed a thumbs down, signalling he wasn’t telling the truth.

“That’s bullsh-t,” rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine came to Brown’s rescue.

Regardless, Brown doesn’t have regrets about his time in Tampa Bay. He doesn’t believe he should have finished his career in Pittsburgh. After all, he won a Super Bowl with the Bucs.

Back then, he was convinced that the Steelers wouldn’t advance to a Super Bowl during his tenure, and so, he made a quick move to the New England Patriots and later Tampa Bay. It was a calculated decision that paid off.

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 03: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown 81 warms up before the regular season game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots on October 03, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 03 Buccaneers at Patriots Icon357211003107

During his time in NWE and the Buccaneers, he played alongside quarterback Tom Brady. And that’s another complex discussion in itself because his relationship with Brady was marked by collaboration and a Super Bowl win, which was followed by a fallout and subsequent social media attacks by Brown on Brady.

Despite their relationship going south, Brown admitted that Brady was the greatest quarterback of all time. The lie detector machine confirmed he was answering truthfully. All that said, he confirmed he didn’t have a good relationship with Brady.

When Antonio Brown was unhappy about how the Bucs treated him

Back in 2022, Brown revealed that he continued playing against the Jets because of direct pressure from his coach. He suited up despite being in pain, played until he couldn’t perform anymore.

It was late in the game at MetLife Stadium, Brown stripped off his shoulder pads, peeled off his jersey, tossed his gloves and shirt to the crowd, then jogged shirtless across the field and disappeared into the tunnel.

He alleged that despite all the pain and discomfort, no medical attention was called for. At that point, he felt he had no other option. “I didn’t quit. I was cut. I didn’t walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out. Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough,” Brown said in 2022.

He also alleged that the team promoted a false narrative about discipline issues and abandoning the team. Brown had denied those allegations. “They are telling people that first I walked off, then I was cut. No. No. No. I was cut first, and then I went home,” he explained his side.

In 2023, he was ready to return to the NFL, but nothing panned out. 2021 remains the last season he played in the league. He is currently entangled in a legal case after being charged with second-degree attempted murder for an incident in May involving gunfire outside an amateur boxing match in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The case is ongoing.