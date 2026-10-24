“Little Bit Surprised”: Jason Kelce Makes Honest Admission After UC Athletics Hall of Fame Induction

Jason Kelce spent his Friday night in Cincinnati being celebrated for a college career that began with him walking on as a linebacker, and the former Philadelphia Eagles center still sounds a little unsure that he belongs in the room.

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Kelce was inducted into the University of Cincinnati’s James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame at Fifth Third Arena on Friday as part of the school’s 50th anniversary class. When the cameras caught up with him, as reported by Caleb Neo, he admitted the honor had surprised him.

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“It’s kind of like, really? You’re inducting… I mean, I was a two-time second-team All-Big East. I wasn’t like the star player, I guess, when I was here. So probably most postgraduate accomplishments. But, so a little bit surprised. I don’t know what it takes to get into the UC Hall of Fame, but obviously, after that initial bit of surprise, just incredibly grateful and happy to join a group of people that have helped further University of Cincinnati and helped put it on national stages, help the entire rest of the world see how great this place is.”

Surprised is one way to put it for a player who started 38 games on Cincinnati’s offensive line and then became one of the best centers of his generation. When UC announced him as the final member of the class on August 13, the New Heights account on Instagram joked, “Someone, let this kid know he’s a @gobearcats Hall of Famer. Congrats to our guy @jason.kelce 👏👏👏 Well deserved.”

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Kelce arrived at Cincinnati in 2006 as a walk-on linebacker from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, redshirted, and was named the Bearcats’ Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year.

He moved to the offensive line in 2007 and became the starting left guard in 2008, finishing with 26 starts at left guard and 12 at center. He earned second-team All-Big East honors as a guard in 2009 and moved to center as a senior in 2010.

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Those Bearcats won plenty with Kelce up front, capturing back-to-back Big East championships and reaching the Orange Bowl and Sugar Bowl under Brian Kelly. Kelce played for three Cincinnati head coaches during his college career: Mark Dantonio, Kelly, and Butch Jones.

Kelce’s 13 years in Philadelphia brought seven Pro Bowl appearances, six first-team All-Pro selections, and a franchise record of 156 consecutive regular-season starts. His six All-Pro honors put him level with Eagles greats Reggie White and Chuck Bednarik, a fitting achievement for a center who became one of the team’s defining players.

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He won Super Bowl LII, faced his brother Travis’ Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and retired in 2024, so if that résumé doesn’t make a player feel like a star, what exactly does?

Once the surprise faded, the gratitude took over, and in a release from UC Athletics after the ceremony, Kelce said:

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“I still feel undeserving, but it’s awesome to be back to receive this honor.”

He wasn’t the only former Bearcat recognized. Connor Barwin, Kelce’s teammate at Cincinnati and Philadelphia, joined the class, along with former basketball coach Bob Huggins, track and field standouts Loretta Blaut and Wayne Mason, baseball’s career batting average leader Mike Kinnett, and women’s soccer record-holder Christy Hoffman.

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The celebration continues Saturday, when the inductees will be recognized as Cincinnati hosts Texas Tech at noon at Nippert Stadium for the Bearcats’ 100th Homecoming game.

Canton could be next. Kelce is widely viewed as a strong Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate, but he will become eligible first in 2029.

Kelce says he wasn’t the star player when he was here. Cincinnati just made him a Hall of Famer anyway.