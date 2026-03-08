Logan Paul Threatens to Throw Hands With Tom Brady After Steelers Legend Seemingly Confirms Fight

Essentials Inside The Story Logan Paul responds after a viral Tom Brady clip.

War of words grows ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

Another former NFL star enters Paul’s $1M challenge.

Tom Brady’s return to the football spotlight was always going to make waves, but few expected his first major headline to involve a public threat from WWE star Logan Paul. The internet personality recently fired back at the seven-time Super Bowl champion on his podcast after a viral clip showed Brady calling him the B-word while joking around with Rob Gronkowski.

“There’s a clip of him out there, calling me a b*tch, him and Gronk,” said Logan Paul on his podcast via impaulsiveshow on Instagram. “I beat up all of his brothers back to back to back, and yet they are calling me a b*tch. I won’t be surprised if I throw hands with Tom Brady on the field during that flag football game.”

Paul will participate in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a celebrity flag football event featuring Tom Brady and several other NFL stars. The event is scheduled for March 21, 2026, and could see Brady and Paul share the field amid their ongoing war of words. While Brady is usually known for keeping things composed, he appeared to start the latest round of trash talk after a clip surfaced of him jokingly calling out Paul while practicing with Rob Gronkowski.

While practicing with Rob Gronkowski, Brady called out Paul. Not only did he use the B-word himself, but he also jokingly encouraged Gronk to repeat it. He later asked Paul to “come play with the big boys,” referring to himself and his former teammate. Gronk also expressed surprise at the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s smooth trash-talking skills and struggled to contain his laughter.

Paul also brought up a past training session from 2021, claiming he sparred with all four of Rob Gronkowski’s brothers while preparing for a boxing match, with Gronk himself acting as the referee. With the event set for March 21, the two could end up sharing the field amid their growing rivalry. Logan Paul has developed a rivalry with the former NFL quarterback, and another former NFL star might soon face him in a boxing match.

Logan Paul could face running back Le’Veon Bell in his next boxing match

Logan Paul issued a challenge to all the NFL players, saying that anyone who could defeat him in a boxing fight would get $1 million. He did not have to wait long. While many thought it would be Brock Hoffman who would face him, it was the former Pittsburgh Steelers‘ running back Le’Veon Bell who answered his challenge.

“bro wants to spar!” wrote Le’Veon Bell on X. “lol that’s fine bro, we can SPAR if that’s what you wanna do .. let’s PRACTICE.. and sure, $1m bet .. but we run rounds until 1st person quits then .. no need for YOUR JUDGES and CAMERAS ON FOR SURE! No need to hide it from the public, they wanna see this.”

Bell’s post came in reply to Paul saying that nobody has picked up the open challenge. Bell, a four-time All-Pro running back who last played in the NFL during the 2021 season, later turned his attention to professional boxing. He first challenged Logan Paul’s brother, Jake, but the fight never materialized. He has participated in five boxing bouts so far. Two of them were exhibition, two professional, and one MFB Cruiserweight Title Tournament. So it is fair to say that, much like the WWE star, Bell has also had his share of experience inside the boxing ring.

Following Bell’s response, Paul outlined potential rules for the fight on social media, mentioning 10-oz gloves, no headgear, and three-minute rounds that would continue until one fighter quits. After outlining the details, Paul asked the former RB about sending the contract.

While there has been no official confirmation of a contract signing, Bell has continued posting on social media, insisting that Paul has no chance of beating him. He called him out after Paul’s open challenge, sparking a back-and-forth exchange between the two. With the challenge laid down and the trash talk escalating, the ball is now in Bell’s court to see if this war of words materializes into a million-dollar fight contract.