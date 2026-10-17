Love Pours In From Charissa Thompson and More As Terry Bradshaw’s Oldest Daughter Celebrates Personal News

Rachel Bradshaw has a new reason to celebrate as she prepares to become a mother. The country singer and daughter of NFL legend Terry Bradshaw shared her pregnancy news with fans, drawing congratulatory messages from several people, including sports host Charissa Thompson.

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After the death of her first husband, former Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas, in a tragic car accident in 2014, Rachel was heartbroken. However, with the support of her family and friends, she eventually found love again. She married her childhood friend Chase Lybbert and is now preparing to welcome a new chapter in her life.

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“Our favorite news. March 2027🎀,” Rachel Bradshaw posted a bunch of pictures with the caption on her Instagram account.

It has been quite a road to get here. Rachel announced her engagement to Lybbert, her boyfriend of 10 months, on October 31, 2022.

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Her caption read, “YES YES YES YES !!!!!!!!! 💍 😭.”

On March 25, 2023, she married him at the Denton Country Club in Texas, with 300 guests invited on the occasion.

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Before the big day, she told PEOPLE that she was marrying her childhood friend.

“I’m marrying my childhood friend,” and she explained why it meant so much. “Our families are so close. And solidifying that is so special, really, for all of us. Our moms have been trying to hook us up for over a decade.”

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In March 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, Cason Bradshaw Lybbert. He arrived on March 8 at 3:28 pm, weighing 8 lbs 4 oz and measuring 20.5 inches long, per her Instagram post caption.

Terry Bradshaw’s oldest daughter, Rachel, was born in Texas on May 13, 1987, to Terry and his third wife, Charla Hopkins. She studied at Belmont University in Nashville, and her personal website describes her as a country singer and songwriter.

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Besides appearing on her family’s show, The Bradshaw Bunch, she took part in Nashville, a 2007 FOX reality series about aspiring country stars that was canceled after just two episodes. In 2011, she sang the National Anthem at a home game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, her dad’s old team.

Football has played a part in her own love story too. In June 2014, Rachel married Rob Bironas, a kicker for the Tennessee Titans. Only a few months later, on Sept. 20, 2014, he died in a car accident. The loss hit her hard, and she stopped performing music for a while. Terry spoke about it in a season 1 episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, per E! News.

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“When Rachel lost her husband, she lost her passion for singing,” Terry said in a season 1 episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, per E! News. “I would hate for her to be sitting around when she’s 60 going, ‘Man, I wish I would’ve followed through on my dream.’ “

Things look very different for her now. Rachel has a family of her own and another personal milestone to celebrate, with fand, family and friends, all joining in to celebrate the news.

Among those sharing their excitement was the American television host and sports commentator Charissa Thompson.

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“Congrats ❤️” she commented. Her short but warm message added to the growing number of congratulatory wishes for the family.

Beauty influencer Whitney Rosenberg also expressed her happiness for the couple, writing, “So happy for yall!! ❤️❤️”. The message reflected the excitement surrounding the announcement, as friends and followers shared in the couple’s happiness.

One fan joined the celebration with a message praising the family.

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“So happy for you guys! Your perfect little family! 💕🥹Congratulations! 🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒”. Their comment highlighted the joy of seeing the family prepare for this new chapter together.

VIP host Mel Nicole Jones also celebrated the news.

“Congratulations, beautiful!!! A little girl omg!!!🩷🩷🩷😇” she commented.

Certified health practitioner Caroline Candace added her own excitement, commenting, “Gorgeous photos. Gorgeous family. Cannot wait for gorgeous baby girl”.

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Together, the messages captured the excitement and affection surrounding the announcement of the baby girl.