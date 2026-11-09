“Makes Me Emotional”: Erin Andrews Responds to Tom Brady’s Touching Message to FOX Team

On November 8, Tom Brady was back at Gillette Stadium as a FOX broadcaster to call a Patriots game for the first time. He worked alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt as New England hosted the Green Bay Packers.

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The occasion brought Brady back to the stadium where he spent 20 seasons and won six Super Bowl championships with the Patriots. The weekend also featured the induction of his former teammate Rob Gronkowski into the Patriots Hall of Fame. The two shared an embrace during the ceremony, bringing back memories of their time together in New England.

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And as the five-time Super Bowl MVP shared all those memories from that Sunday afternoon game, it made FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews chime in with an emotional message:

“Well, this makes [me] emotional. Love doing this with you and our crew,” Andrews commented on Brady’s Instagram post.

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Brady, who joined FOX in 2022 as their main NFL analyst, has built a close-knit family in the booth just like the one he had on the field. The legendary quarterback shared those exact feelings in his message to the FOX team.

“You can’t accomplish anything of significance without a great team. The right teammates push you, pick you up when things get hard, and make every win mean more because you share it. Over time, they become an extension of your family. I had so many incredible teammates, on the field, throughout the organization, and in the stands during my time in New England, and I’ll always be grateful for what we built together,” Brady shared on Instagram.

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“Coming back this week with my team at FOX reminded me how lucky I am to still have that. So many people behind the scenes work selflessly every week to put together something fans can enjoy at home with their own families. Thanks to everyone who’s been on our team over the years, I’d go to war with you any day.”

For Andrews, the weekend carried its own significance. She celebrated her 300th NFL broadcast during the Patriots-Packers matchup, marking an important milestone in her broadcasting career.

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Burkhardt acknowledged Andrews’ achievement during the game, while Brady sent her a virtual hug from the booth. The moment offered another glimpse into the personal connection shared by the FOX crew during an already memorable weekend.

Although the Patriots lost 45-27 to the Packers, the occasion gave Brady and his colleagues plenty to reflect on. His return to New England brought back memories of the people who shaped his playing career, while Andrews’ milestone highlighted how far she has come in her own broadcasting journey.