The NFL prints money in astounding amounts every season, thanks to flashy media deals. Every year, the league puts on a show with top-notch entertainment, like how the international schedule has been made to incorporate nine games this season. However, it is happening on the backs of players who are treated unfairly, according to Hall of Famer and former San Francisco 49ers icon, Terrell Owens.

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During their recent conversation on Get To The Point Podcast, Terrell Owens and Chris Spencer noted that the upcoming Thanksgiving week felt like Super Bowl week. But Owens decided to bring out the harsher reality.

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“The league is generating all this money,” he said. “Billions. And football players in the National Football League, the most dangerous sport, we’re putting our bodies on the line, we don’t even have guaranteed contracts. You think about the halftime shows and all this money, generating dollars. Look at the networks that they’re doing with all these games. Thursday Night games, Monday Night games. You got to do subscriptions for Amazon Prime to see certain football games, when back in the bro, football used to be on your main network of channels.

“… I don’t like where this is going. Football players, please realize the leverage that you have. You’re letting it go to the wayside. They owe you. The league owes you. You have to think bigger than what the league is in need. They’re thinking less of you, and we’re putting in all the work, making them millions and billions of dollars.

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“… It’s all about creative ways to generate dollars for these companies, but you don’t want to get it to the people that’s helping you make it. That makes no sense to me, right? It’s like me, us having this show. We’re building this show, and I’m giving you pennies on the dollar, but you’re helping build this show up. Like, where’s the fairness in that? You know what I mean?”

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Former NFL player and currently the Executive Director for the NFL Players Association, J.C. Tretter, wrote in 2022 that the collective bargaining agreement between the organization and the NFL does not mandate guaranteed contracts for players. No sport’s bargaining agreements technically mandate it, but every other major sport apart from the NFL (the NBA, NHL, and the MLB), have frequently awarded guaranteed contracts after a precedent was set by one player or an agent.

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“For years, clubs have told agents that a main reason for not guaranteeing contracts was the ‘funding rule’ – an archaic league rule that says teams must put into escrow an amount of money equal to what they are guaranteeing a player in any contract beyond the first year,” Tretter wrote, while remarking on Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns. It is perhaps one of the very rare instances of such deals in the modern NFL.

However, it is unlikely that Watson’s case becomes a precedent as it did in the NBA. Mark Ganis, an executive who has close links with many team owners, told ESPN in 2023 that “the attitude toward fully guaranteed deals among owners remains ‘totally and wholly negative,’ with the Watson contract not viewed as a precedent that will force their hands.”

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Stars like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and many more do not have fully guaranteed deals. It was presumed that Jackson had been looking for one, per ESPN, before he signed his extension in 2023. It is worth $260 million, but only $185 million is guaranteed.

And yet, the NFL continues to rope in revenue in staggering amounts. Per Sportico, the league’s 32 teams generated a whopping $23.5 billion last year, up 6% from the previous season. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said long ago that he hoped the league hit the $25 billion mark in 2027.

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“You wanted to make them believe, ultimately,” he said on Inside Blackstone on November 24, when asked about how unbelievable that goal seemed initially. “And part of that was our players, to make sure our players because we were selling them on a collective bargaining agreement where they were sharing, basically, 50% of the revenue. If we could show them that there was real growth opportunities, hopefully they would be, not just good partners in it, but they would benefit from that.”

However, it is clear from the current norm that players will have to accept partially-guaranteed deals, as no other player after Watson has been able to secure a fully-guaranteed one. Despite having more players than any other major sport in the country, the NFL seems to stick to its age-old norms.