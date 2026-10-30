ManningCast Loses Most of Its Audience Since 2021 as NFL Network Alternative Closes the Gap

ESPN2’s ManningCast, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning, has been one of the most popular alternative broadcasts and commentary on Monday Night Football over the past few years, starting in 2021. However, ESPN’s ‘MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats,’ which debuted in December 2025, began airing on NFL Network on October 12, 2026, and its recent viewership figures suggest it could challenge ManningCast.

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According to an October 29 X post by The Athletic writer Andrew Marchand, ManningCast views have dropped significantly after the launch of MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats, which garnered views on par with Peyton and Eli Manning’s show.

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“For Cowboys-Eagles MNF altcasts this past Monday: 517K for Manningcast this on ESPN2, 499K for MNF Playbook on NFLN,” Marchand wrote.

Week 6 MNF, which featured the Washington Commanders vs. the San Francisco 49ers, MNF Playbook garnered 469,000 viewers, even beating out Pat McAfee’s alt cast views, which came to about 351,000 views. In Week 7, the numbers rose to 499,000 views, coming close to ManningCast, which garnered 517,000 viewers, lower than the show’s usual average.

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This shift in viewership suggested that viewers found statistical breakdowns and football IQ analyses over a banter-heavy, star-studded broadcast. Pro Football Talk writer Mike Florio also expressed his take on what he felt was the reason behind ManningCast’s declining viewership.

“It’s ultimately no surprise. The ESPN alt casts do not bring in viewers who would otherwise not watch the game. It simply pulls viewers away from the primary broadcast,” Florio wrote on October 29. “Most people want to just watch the game. Once the guests arrive for the ManningCast, it becomes a podcast with a football game playing in the background.”

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Florio suggested that due to the podcast-like feel of the broadcast, many viewers were opting for altcasts where the game, rather than the banter, remained at the forefront. The show also catered to a very niche fanbase, rather than general fans, which the NFL writer believed made ManningCast unsustainable since it was “an expense without any real added revenue.” Florio’s take isn’t just speculation either, since the latest viewership stats support his theory.

The MNF Playbook broadcast could be gaining traction over Pat McAfee’s ‘Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show’ for similar reasons. McAfee’s show offers a sideline-driven presentation, combining free-flowing commentary with football analysis from contributors including Dan Orlovsky and Darius Butler. However, with the market saturated with broadcasts with similar commentary, fatigued viewers could ultimately be shifting back to more traditional play breakdowns.

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What Does This Mean for ManningCast’s Future?

The figures highlight how far ManningCast’s audience has fallen from its early peak. The broadcast drew 1.96 million viewers for the New York Giants-Kansas City Chiefs game on November 1, 2021, compared with 517,000 for the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles matchup on October 26, 2026.

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Despite the decline in viewership, ESPN’s agreement with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions runs through 2034 and includes the continuation of ManningCast.

Back in 2021, when ManningCast was first launched, audiences heavily criticized ESPN’s main broadcast. Florio argued that ManningCast began losing ground after ESPN brought Joe Buck and Troy Aikman into its main Monday Night Football booth.

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But with Aikman’s $90 million contract with ESPN’s MNF expiring after the 2026 season, Mike Florio believes the next move could be to merge the best elements from both shows.

“The best result could be to move the Next Gen Stats version to the bigger platform of ESPN2 – and then to lure Peyton (and possibly Eli) into the primary booth with Buck,” Florio wrote.

By shutting down ManningCast and moving Peyton Manning to the main broadcast, ESPN could garner views from enthusiasts interested in traditional broadcasts as well as niche fans who enjoy watching the banter between Peyton and Eli Manning.