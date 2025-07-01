Matt LaFleur’s Strict Orders Defied as Ex-Packers QB Admits Undermining His Authority

Spending years chasing an NFL dream, only to realize your biggest plays are not your throws, but your viral takes online. For the former Packers QB Kurt Benkert, that was the reality of his career. Once a hopeful backup in a storied franchise, Benkert notably butted heads with HC Matt LaFleur quite a lot of times. And years later, he’s still shooting strays at his old coach.

Benkert has always been big on video game controllers. Add to that the spice of viral social media posts, and Benkert was the clear fan favorite for many. But his off-the-field presence hadn’t agreed with Matt LaFleur, who’s known to run a tight ship. The Result? After a one-year stint with nothing to write home about, Benkert was cut from the team ahead of the ‘22 season. Although he is no longer part of the NFL, his Twitter and YouTube presence remain strong. And when one of his posts caught some strays online, he didn’t hold back.

Adam Shefter shared the news of the Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith trade to the Steelers on X. Kurt Benkert shared the post on his own X handle with the words, “The Steelers COOKED. Good God.” But the post didn’t sit right with some people. One person notably shared Benkert’s post with the crisp comment, “Stick to madden videos.” But the old QB wasn’t going to sit and take the critique. He fired back with his own words, while taking a sideswipe at Matt LaFleur. Benkert wrote, “First it was stick to football, now it’s stick to madden videos. If Matt LaFleur couldn’t stop me from tweeting neither can you finsup1725!” But why is there love lost between LaFleur and Benkurt?

Let’s talk about Benkert’s actual time with the Packers. He signed in 2021, spent most of his time on the practice squad, and got exactly two kneeldowns in a blowout win over the Bears. No TDs, no wild comebacks – just a couple of snaps courtesy of Aaron Rodgers asking LaFleur to let Benkurt take the kneels. And a lot of it had to do with LaFleur not liking him. As Benkurt had explained back in 2023 in a tweet, “regardless of how well I felt I was playing – it didn’t really matter. At the end of the day I was a dispensable practice squad player. My perspective in conversation, added in with my projects off the field weren’t a fit for the head coach (even though it was appreciated by others.)”

As Benkert had explained it once, his Packers journey started out great. But by the time he was released, he couldn’t take it anymore because LaFleur was “just unloading on me every day, and I didn’t take it anymore, and that’s why I ended up getting cut.” He also admitted he loved the team, but being in the scope of LaFleur constantly wasn’t worth it. But it’s not all Ls for Kurt Benkert. His NFL journey may be officially over, but the passion for football hasn’t left him yet. And his work is still being “appreciated by others,” and he’s deep in social media waters.

Kurt Benkert is still all-in with football off the field

While his NFL stint wasn’t the stuff of legends, his real legacy wasn’t on the field to begin with. It was online. While most backup QBs fade into obscurity, Benkert was out here tweeting, streaming, and just being himself. He even had a little XFL adventure, where he broke some ribs but still managed to throw a touchdown. The XFL chapter of 2023 marked the end of his football grind. Since then, he’s traded in his helmet for a headset, but he’s still all about football.

Benkert’s controlling the field with his fingertips now. Now that he’s retired, he’s all in on streaming and social media. And that old fan-favorite spark is still buzzing. These days, he’s notably playing a lot of Madden and breaking down the ‘how-tos’ of the game for the crowds. From creating explosive teams to giving sneak peeks into Madden ‘26, the hit YouTube channel has it all. But that’s not all. He’s also breaking down NFL gameplays like a pro and sharing hot takes for all things NFL. From mock drafts to sharing the details of “How NFL QB’s operate” he’s sharing his years of experience with the world.

Apart from Madden plays and NFL analysis, Benkert is also notably the founder of The Dime Lab. An online store with a singular goal to create something. “A premium football with unmatched grip, durability, and weatherproofing – ready to play straight out of the box.” Benkert has also released a book titled ‘THINK LIKE A QUARTERBACK’ that dives into NFL strategies and schemes to help people raise their football IQ. Benkert’s story isn’t your typical NFL fairytale. But he’s also not just a guy who used to be on a roster. He’s a content creator with a strong voice, and he has found a way to make his mark away from the gridiron.