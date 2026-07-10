“Messi Will Call You Ignorant”: Shannon Sharpe Gets Into Heated Clash With World Champion Shakur Stevenson

When it comes to Shakur Stevenson, there are always voices against his fighting style. The reigning WBO and The Ring super lightweight champion has a defense-first and low-risk approach, which played a crucial role in maintaining his unblemished pro record of 25-0. Yet, criticisms often erupt against Stevenson’s style, with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe recently labelling it as “boring”.

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“You got upset because I don’t fall and praise you. Your style is boring to me,” said Sharpe on the Nightcap show.

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Shannon Sharpe and Shakur Stevenson have been at odds after the latter’s unanimous decision victory over Teofimo Lopez on January 31, 2026. Sharpe claimed that while Stevenson was dominant, he would never pay his own money to see him fight live. Now, months later, the two faced off again on the Nightcap show. And the 29-year-old boxing champion didn’t shy away from retaliating at the three-time Super Bowl winner.

“I’m speaking as far as your boxing knowledge and what you’re talking about in the sport of boxing. You’re ignorant,” Stevenson said. Sharpe made another attempt to make the boxer understand. He noted: “Listen, I’m not a soccer aficionado. I know I like Messi’s style.” Yet, Stevenson stood strong on his opinion and clapped back at the NFL legend’s comparison.

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“That’s cool. But if you speak on Messi and you start talking to Messi and tell Messi, ‘Oh, this is that.’ Messi will call you ignorant in his sport too.”

In simple terms, the debate is merely a clash of opinions. Shannon Sharpe brought in Lionel Messi to help Shakur Stevenson understand that there are certain playing styles he likes. While he loves watching the Argentinian soccer star play his sport, the same cannot be said for Stevenson. In fact, he finds the 29-year-old world champion’s fighting style boring, regardless of his technical prowess.

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Meanwhile, considering Sharpe comes with a background in football, Stevenson believes he shouldn’t criticise a boxer’s fighting approach. Because the former Denver Broncos tight end may not be well aware of the technical advantage of Stevenson’s defensive, low-risk boxing style.

“When you say the style is boring, you’re giving an opinion on something that, to me, I feel is very ignorant. Especially if you say Teofimo was my most entertaining fight after I just fought William Zepeda right before the Tio fight. And if you didn’t see it, that means you didn’t do your homework. So, you bring me back to square one at all times. You get an F when we’re talking about the sport of boxing,” Stevenson added.

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To put an end to the back and forth, host of the Nightcap show Chad Johnson jumped in and simplified the arguments of both.

Knowing Sharpe, this exchange is not going to stop him from commenting on boxing or any other sport, as he is one of the most influential figures in sports media.