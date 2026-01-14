brand-logo
Miami Alum Michael Irvin Publicly Recruits $4M Star Who Left Deion Sanders’ Colorado to Transfer

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 13, 2026 | 10:47 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

With the NCAA transfer portal set to close on January 16, a shocking late entry instantly sparked support from NFL legend Michael Irvin. On January 13, Colorado Buffaloes starting left tackle Jordan Seaton officially announced that he is entering the transfer portal. And as fans were still trying to process Seaton’s sudden exit from Deion Sanders’ Colorado program, Irvin stepped forward to recruit Seaton publicly. 

“If you are going to leave my boy @DeionSanders, you might as well, come and see his boy @CanesFootball ME!!!” Michael Irvin wrote in the caption of his recent X post.

As a Miami Hurricanes alum, Michael Irvin clearly sees Seaton as a perfect fit for them, so he tagged the team to recruit the player. But Irvin did not just stop there. He amplified the buzz by quoting a post from Recruits CFB that underlined just how massive Seaton’s move could be for the transfer portal.

“Colorado STAR OT Jordan Seaton has entered the transfer portal,” Recruits CFB wrote in the caption of the X post. “The former 5 star and top 10 player nationally will easily command over 4 million dollars in the portal, and may instantly jump up to the number 1 overall player available. Miami is a team I would bet on as the odds on favorite to land Seaton… they always pay up for the big time tackles. 👀”

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.

