Michael Irvin Declares Cowboys’ Bitter Rivals Winners of Free Agency

Essentials Inside The Story Michael Irvin shared his take on the biggest winners of NFL free agency.

One high-profile wide receiver move grabbed attention across the league.

The veteran star believes his new team is close to a championship run.

While the Dallas Cowboys‘ front office remains on the sidelines, their most famous alum, Michael Irvin, is busy crowning one of their bitter rivals as the undisputed champion of free agency. As the first week of the NFL’s negotiating window winds down and most marquee players have already found new homes, Irvin believes one franchise stood out by targeting a specific need rather than simply chasing star power.

“Team-wise, I’m going to take the 49ers because of Mike Evans, period,” Michael Irvin said recently on The White House podcast when asked about the winner of free agency this year. “You got a receiver that has had eleven 1,000-yard seasons in a row. Past season, first season without. He’s had eleven quarterbacks, like yo. I don’t know how many exactly, but he had a lot of them, and he was still consistent and right there, and made plays. Still won a championship. Now, he’s a little older, but he can still play.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Now, you go to San Francisco, who has one of the greatest offensive minds, I think, in the history of our game as a head coach,” Irvin added. “And they’ve had some peculiar receivers. Brandon Aiyuk walks away from a boatload of money. So, now you get a solid dude that can put a game together if he gets healthy or put a game playing together. I just like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The San Francisco 49ers wasted little time making their moves once the negotiating window opened this year. Their biggest splash came Monday when they signed wide receiver Mike Evans. The Niners later continued building depth by trading for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa while also strengthening the offensive line with the additions of Bret Toth and Vederian Lowe. But Irvin believes that the 49ers made one of the biggest moves this offseason by signing Evans on a three-year deal worth up to $60.4 million, including incentives.

Elsewhere in the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams also made headlines with a blockbuster trade. The Rams sent several draft picks, including the No. 29 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for cornerback Trent McDuffie. The Rams also handed him a four-year, $124 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league. The move positioned the Rams to strengthen their defense as they chase another Super Bowl run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Michael Irvin believes the 49ers emerged as the biggest winners of free agency because they landed a proven receiver like Mike Evans. The longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout arrives in San Francisco as one of the most accomplished wide receivers in NFL history. The Bucs drafted him seventh overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, and during his 12 seasons with the team, Evans earned six Pro Bowl selections and won a Super Bowl ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dawhitehousepod View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Mike Evans currently ranks 10th all-time in touchdown receptions (108), 21st in receiving yards (13,052), and 31st in receptions (866). He also recorded 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his NFL career, the longest such streak in league history. But that streak ended in 2025 when Evans was sidelined for much of the season and appeared in only eight games after suffering collarbone and hamstring injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Michael Irvin pointed out, the 32-year-old wideout remains a dangerous weapon when healthy. Evans’ ability to win contested catches and stretch defenses also makes him a perfect fit for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system.

“I didn’t want to see Mike Evans leave Tampa, and I’ve talked with him about it before – about playing for one team your whole career, like I have,” Irvin added. “So, I know what it meant to him and how that must have hurt him to make that decision to go somewhere else. But man, going to Kyle Shanahan, Mike ain’t never had a Kyle Shanahan, and I can’t wait to see what he’s gonna do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After a decorated decade with the Buccaneers, Evans decided it was time for a new chapter, finding the opportunity in San Francisco too appealing to pass up.

Why did Mike Evans choose to sign with the 49ers in free agency?

As Mike Evans approached free agency, he carefully evaluated his options. The veteran receiver wanted to join a legitimate contender led by a capable quarterback, and in his mind, the 49ers checked both boxes. Evans was impressed by how the Niners battled through adversity last season despite multiple injuries to key players, including starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 season started strongly for San Francisco as they defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-13 in the Week 1 game, in which Purdy threw for 277 yards, 2 touchdowns, and two interceptions. However, Purdy also suffered a turf toe injury during that game, forcing him to miss eight games. Backup QB Mac Jones stepped in during that stretch and helped keep the team competitive.

Imago June 12, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans 13 listens, while reporters ask him questions during mandatory mini-camp at the AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0822161633st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Upon his return in Week 11, Purdy led the 49ers on a six-game winning streak. San Francisco ultimately finished the regular season with a 12–5 record and secured a playoff spot. The Niners then defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round before suffering a crushing 41-6 loss to the Seahawks, who later went on to win the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, rather than returning to Tampa Bay or signing with another interested team like the Buffalo Bills, Mike Evans spoke with Shanahan and 49ers general manager John Lynch early in the negotiating period. During that conversation, Shanahan outlined how the veteran receiver would fit into his offensive system. That vision convinced Evans to move on to San Francisco.

“And it solidified it for me,” Evans said recently on a video call with Bay Area reporters. “I’ve always been a fan of Kyle [Shanahan]. He just talked about how he sees me in this offense. It made me even happier, and it was a no-brainer, really, after I got on the phone with him.”

With Purdy delivering passes and Shanahan designing the offense, Mike Evans believes he can thrive in his new environment. The veteran wideout also did not leave his home for 12 years simply to blend into the background in San Francisco – he intends to make an immediate impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Evans the missing piece for the 49ers to become a Super Bowl contender?

Receivers became a major concern for San Francisco during the 2025 season. Injuries sidelined several key pass catchers, including Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and George Kittle. Brandon Aiyuk’s situation further complicated matters. While the Niners had expected him to return from an ACL injury, tensions between Aiyuk and the organization escalated, and he ended up not playing a single snap for the team in 2025. Those setbacks left the Niners’ offense searching for a consistent pass-catcher, and now, Mike Evans believes his presence can solve that problem.

“I think they were one piece away, and I feel like I’m that piece,” Mike Evans said during his recent introductory video conference with Bay Area reporters.

Jennings currently remains a free agent, while Aiyuk is expected to move on to another team. That situation leaves Pearsall as the only receiver returning to San Francisco. Meanwhile, Kittle may not be fully recovered from his Achilles injury by the start of the next season. Despite those uncertainties, Mike Evans remains confident that the 49ers possess the foundation of a championship contender.

There are some reasons to support Evans’ optimism. Early in the 2025 season, San Francisco dominated Seattle in a Week 1 victory when the roster was mostly healthy. The 49ers controlled the game with 37:58 of possession compared to Seattle’s 22:02 and converted seven of their 14 third-down attempts. Although injuries disrupted the season afterward, that performance and the later resilience suggested that the Niners’ roster had legitimate championship potential.

The 49ers have also continued adding experienced talent to strengthen the roster this offseason. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw recently returned on a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, providing a boost to the defense. But Greenlaw alone cannot carry the linebacker group, as injuries have limited him over the last two seasons. So, players like Tatum Bethune, Dee Winters, and Nick Martin could serve as insurance at the 49ers’ linebacker position.

Recently, the Niners also gained additional salary-cap flexibility after edge rusher Bryce Huff announced his retirement. They still have to fill around 20 spots on their 90-man roster. While the Niners currently hold six picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, that means additional signings could arrive in the coming weeks. But Mike Evans has already seen more than enough to believe that the 49ers will be contenders in the 2026 season.