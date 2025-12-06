Michael Irvin Doesn’t Hesitate to Call Out George Pickens as Cowboys WR Responds to Richard Sherman’s Criticism

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and analyst Richard Sherman criticized Pickens' "effort" and "uninterested" play

Pickens had a disappointing night in the 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions

Cowboys' defense ranks 31st in Opponent Points Per Game (with 29.70 points)

For Dallas Cowboys‘ wide receiver, George Pickens, the weight of the star on his helmet has never felt heavier, especially with star receiver CeeDee Lamb sidelined. Pickens, known for his talent and physicality, has faced immense pressure playing under the bright lights of America’s Team. After a disappointing performance in a brutal 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions, the spotlight turned harsh as a debate erupted over Pickens’ “efforts,” and even Cowboys legend Michael Irvin stepped into the fray.

“I hope it doesn’t destroy our relationship. But I have to say, George, I need you to give maximum f—- effort on every f—- route,” Irvin said on his Dec 6 podcast. “Tonight was the night we needed you. Especially when CeeDee Lamb gave a maximum f—- effort to catch that pass where he knocked his own stuff out.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott was forced to lean on Pickens after Lamb exited the game with a concussion. But Pickens repeatedly let the team down. In critical moments, he made costly mistakes.

For one, an offensive pass interference set the Cowboys back 10 yards on a key third-and-9. Pickens finished the night with just five catches for 37 yards on nine targets. His effort came under scrutiny, as he neither gained separation nor showed enough fight when the Cowboys needed him most.

Still, the season as a whole tells a different story. Pickens is having the best year of his career with 78 catches, 1,179 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns across 13 games. His receiving success rate sits above 65%, and he leads the NFL in first-down receptions with 62.

Meanwhile, Lamb, although currently struggling through injuries, has historically maintained a consistent success rate of around 50% over six years. The key difference is trust. Prescott can rely on Lamb to deliver. Pickens, despite career highs, has struggled to earn that same level of confidence from his quarterback. That disconnect sets the stage for even more honest critique from veterans like Irvin.

“There was a time without CeeDee, and Dak was waiting to run through that comeback. And I saw George, he was jogging off the ball,” Irvin added.

What Irvin is talking about happened on the third-and-19 late in the third quarter. Pickens jogged up the left sideline, unaware that Dak targeted him. The WR looked back as the ball flew towards him, but didn’t even flinch or reach for it. He jogged and watched as the ball dropped right near his feet. Moments like these highlight why Pickens’ consistency remains under question.

However, it’s worth remembering that Pickens wasn’t always the Cowboys’ problem to manage. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin grew frustrated with Pickens’ inconsistent focus and discipline, so much so that he traded him away.

But the early signs suggest Pickens might be repeating old habits. He has multiple fines, including a $26,085 fine for excessive celebration this November, adding to over $200,000 in fines since joining Dallas. Now, the heat’s spreading beyond Dallas.

George Pickens fires back at Sherman’s “uninterested” critique

While Pickens finds himself under the microscope locally, former NFL star and current Prime Video analyst Richard Sherman hasn’t held back either. Sherman criticized Pickens openly during the Thursday Night Football postgame show, pointing to the receiver’s lackluster effort, especially late in the game.

“George Pickens, throughout the game, especially late in the game, looked uninterested,” Sherman said. “Uninterested in playing football. And that’s what you can’t have. If you’re going to be a superstar, if you want to be the best receiver in the National Football League, you can’t ever be disengaged.”

Pickens is known for always being vocal with his opinions. In the offseason, he branded the Steelers as the “Cheapest Organization.” Now, he has done it again as he fired back at Sherman.

“Lots of shh has to go right for. Explosive. Plays,” Pickens wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story on Friday. “and it’s funny cause I thought former players would know that such as. RICHARD P—Y A-S SHERMAN WHO BTW AINT SHH WITHOUT THE LEGION OF BOOM WE ALL REMEMBER SAN FRANCISCO BROTHER.”

Presently, Pickens is under contract with Dallas through the 2026 season, signed in 2022 for four years at $6.75 million. His cap hit for 2025 sits near $3.66 million. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said he expects Pickens to remain with the team. And it’s predicted that if Pickens stays, he might get a lucrative deal exceeding $28 million per year, according to Fox Sports.