Michael Irvin Explains Exactly Why George Pickens Isn’t Signing New Cowboys Contract Right Now

Essentials Inside The Story Michael Irvin believes that the franchise tag could actually benefit Pickens

The 24-year-old had a breakout season in 2025

The franchise tag provides a fully guaranteed $27.3 million for 2026

With the offseason in full swing, the Dallas Cowboys have once again become the NFL’s talking point. America’s Team recently caught attention after putting a franchise tag on star wideout George Pickens, who was expected to enter free agency. While many have criticized the franchise for taking a conservative approach, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin revealed what may be going on inside Pickens’ head as he contemplates signing a new contract right now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t know if George wants to get a deal done right now,” Irvin said in a recent video on his YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I’m him, I’m waiting on guys like Puka Nacua, who’s working on a new deal too. That’s going to raise the level. When that franchise tag got placed, officially, it gave us a whole new round of stuff to stir.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Irvin argues that the franchise tag can actually benefit Pickens. The 24-year-old had a breakout season as he was ranked eighth in the NFL with 93 receptions, third with 1,429 receiving yards, and tied at #8 with nine touchdown catches. With these numbers, Pickens can now demand a contract similar to that of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Like Pickens, Nacua also had a career year, leading the NFL with 129 receptions and finishing with 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, and is expected to sign a massive four-year, $156 million extension with $90 million guaranteed. This deal will be second among wideouts in average annual value, right below Ja’Marr Chase but ahead of Justin Jefferson.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Cowboys receiver may not secure a deal that big, but Puka Nacua’s eventual contract will be the benchmark for contract extensions among wideouts around the league. And for the 2026 season, George Pickens will earn a guaranteed $27.3 million one-year salary.

While the Cowboys’ front office has some time to work on a long-term deal till the July 15 deadline, the decision to franchise tag George Pickens will help them continue their dominant offense for at least one more season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nonexclusive tag allows Pickens to talk to other teams when free agency begins on March 11. If Pickens chooses to sign an offer sheet with another team, the Cowboys will have the right to match the offer or decline and receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

However, when the July 15 deadline hits, Pickens can either play with the Cowboys under a one-year deal (by NFL rule) or choose to hold out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowboys CEO reveals Pickens’ reaction to being franchise tagged

After securing his one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver George Pickens was reportedly fired up about staying in Arlington, according to franchise COO Stephen Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jerry [Jones] had a great visit with him yesterday,” Stephen said Friday on The Rich Eisen Show, highlighting a conversation that had taken place between the two on Thursday.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, Aug 21, 2021 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallasy Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with son Stephen Jones before a preseason NFL game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, 21.08.2021 19:25:20, 16604941, NPStrans, NFL, Houston Texans, Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxEmmonsx 16604941

“He was fired up that he wasn’t going to be going anywhere. We understand, too: economically, guys probably would prefer a long-term deal. But the franchise tag, economically, is not bad either.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But he was very fired up about his future with us. We felt like he wanted to be in Dallas; he certainly said that to Jerry yesterday. Jerry just said he was on cloud nine that he was going to be a Cowboy again.”

But there is a catch. The nonexclusive tag still allows Pickens to negotiate with other teams and doesn’t essentially guarantee a future with the Cowboys. However, given the front office’s optimism, it could also mean they plan to retain the star player for a long time. For now, it remains to be seen if George Pickens will continue to play in white and blue in the 2026 season or find a new home elsewhere.