Michael Irvin Forced to Eat Humble Pie After Dunking on Emmitt Smith’s Goal as Cowboys Rookie

1990, a rookie Emmitt Smith told Michael Irvin he would become the NFL's all-time leading rusher

Smith is currently he NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards

Emmitt Smith has won three-time Super Bowl championships and a Super Bowl MVP

Every NFL legend has a story they love to tell, but for Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, one of his favorites involves being proven spectacularly wrong by then-rookie Emmitt Smith. It was a prediction so bold it seemed laughable at the time, but one that would define a dynasty.

On December 26, Irvin shared a video from his visit to a children’s hospital in South Texas. He took on the role of Santa and mingled with the kids. But then came a moment that sent him back to‌ his early days in the Cowboys’ locker room. Soon, it was all about Smith, who had just become his roommate.

“So Emmitt came in, and his rookie year, I asked the night before the first game, I said, hey, what’s your goal?” he recalled. “He said to me, I’m going to become the all-time leading rusher, and we’re going to win Super Bowls. I said, boy, go to sleep. We won four games in two years, and let’s just worry about winning one game. But he did exactly what he said he was going to do.”

Before accepting he was wrong, the former NFL receiver explained his team’s situation at the time, as they were far from being contenders. Irvin highlighted how his team had won just three games in his first season and only one the following year with Troy Aikman under center. So, when Smith came up with his audacious plan in 1990, he couldn’t help but laugh it off. But history had other plans.

Emmitt proved every word ‌he said. In the 1990s, Emmitt became the heart of the franchise’s offense and helped his team win three Super Bowl titles in 1992, 1993, and 1995. He also earned MVP honors in Super Bowl XXVIII and punched in two touchdowns in Super Bowl XXX. As for his next big prediction, Smith shattered Walter Payton’s long-standing 16,726-yard rushing record in 2002.

To date, he leads the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 rushing yards. Further, he leads running backs with 164 rushing touchdowns, and his 175 overall scores come second only to Jerry Rice. Smith finally retired in 2004 after turning his 15-year career into the NFL’s gold standard. Michael Irvin’s comments come just days after Smith weighed in on their former team’s future.

Michael Irvin’s pal is optimistic about the Cowboys’ future

The Cowboys looked sharp on Christmas Day against the Washington Commanders as they scored early on. Despite quarterback Dak Prescott’s shaky start, the offense managed a powerful lead. When the team was up 14-3, Smith joined the Netflix broadcast and showed promise for Jerry Jones’ team.

“For the first time in a long time, for me, I feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” he said.

He credited head coach Brian Schottenheimer for balancing the offense and reviving the run game. Further, Smith praised Prescott for matching the energy of other quarterbacks. While he noted the defense falls short, he believes some offseason adjustments can pave the way for the team in 2026. His optimism may also catch fans off guard, given how dicey he was about Schottenheimer’s hiring.

“I have no reaction, just don’t know what to say,” he said on ESPN Radio. “I know we have to give the man a chance, and I’m willing to give him a chance, an opportunity to turn things around. However, if we don’t align our vision and commitment to that vision, I think we’re going to get a lot of things that we’ve seen in the past. And that doesn’t feel good.”

Now, we are yet to see if the Cowboys can fill the defensive gaps and bolster the offense that Michael Irvin was once a key part of.