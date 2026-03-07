Michael Irvin Hurls Accusations Against Raiders as Cowboys Miss Out On Maxx Crosby Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby's trade price likely inspired by 2025 Micah Parson's deal

Hendrickson, Oweh, and Phillips emerge as potential Dallas pass-rusher targets

Cowboys’ defense ranked last in total and pass defense in 2025

The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL with a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby. However, the Ravens weren’t the only team eyeing him. The Dallas Cowboys were also rumored to be favorites, and while America’s Team wasn’t successful in acquiring Crosby, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin believes the Raiders used his former team to leverage a better deal.

“Once they got the Cowboys involved, it’s going to be talked about every day,” Irvin said in a recent video on his YouTube channel. “It was talked about every day. And when you talk about it like that every day, that means you get better and better and better because everybody keeps talking about what a great deal it would be to get you. And the price goes up. And that’s exactly what the Raiders did. They used the Cowboys to drive that price up to two first-rounders.”

Michael Irvin’s statement comes up after the Dallas Cowboys were rumored to be interested in Maxx Crosby last year. Reportedly, America’s Team even came close to a deal, but when no deal was done, the former Raiders edge rusher was considered a major target for Jerry Jones and Co. in the offseason.

Simultaneously, as the 2025 season ended, there were multiple reports about the Las Vegas front office demanding a similar trade package to the Micah Parsons deal.

The Green Bay Packers sent Dallas two first-round draft picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Despite this massive demand, the Cowboys were still in the hunt, as reported by CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

“Multiple sources indicate the Chicago Bears are a team to watch in potentially dealing for Crosby,” Jones wrote. “The Bears aren’t the only team with interest in Crosby — the Dallas Cowboys are lurking, according to sources — but they could be best positioned to do a deal if one can be done. The new league year begins March 11.”

While two first-round picks + a premium player price tag was set for a younger Micah Parsons, the cost for Crosby eventually ended up being just the two first-round picks, probably due to recent injuries and his age (closing in on 29).

With Maxx Crosby off the list, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to continue their search for a pass rusher this offseason, especially after their defense had a dismal performance in 2025.

Three pass rushers emerge as possible Cowboys targets after Maxx Crosby trade

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst defenses last season as they set a franchise record for points allowed (511). Under now-fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the unit ranked No. 30 in total defense, 32nd in pass defense, and allowed a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Despite missing out on Maxx Crosby, America’s Team is expected to push for a star pass rusher this offseason. Jerry Trotta of The Landry Hat has suggested three players who could make sense for the Cowboys: Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, and Jaelan Phillips.

The Cincinnati Bengals star Hendrickson could be a solid option for Dallas despite him missing a majority of the 2025 season, as he previously recorded back-to-back years of 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024. Furthermore, as the four-time Pro Bowler is a free agent, the Cowboys could easily jump in with a big offer.

Odafe Oweh could emerge as a quality addition for the Cowboys despite being a rare name in trade discussions. In 2025, the 27-year-old recorded 20 solo tackles and registered 7.5 sacks.

Last but not least, Jaelan Phillips, who played for both the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, finished with 29 solo tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble.

With these solid numbers, any one of these three players could help the Cowboys significantly improve in the 2026 season. The onus is now on Jerry Jones and the Dallas front office to speed up their operations and bring in a quality pass rusher for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.