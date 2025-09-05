Michael Irvin Makes Feelings Clear on CeeDee Lamb After Cowboys WR’s Honest Admission on Costly Drops

The 2025 season opened for the Cowboys with a brutal reality check. A few missed catches can change the course of a game and maybe even a season. But after Dallas lost 24-20 to the Eagles, it wasn’t the scoreboard that caught Michael Irvin’s attention. Instead, the former Cowboys star WR focused on the weight of a few pivotal plays, especially those involving WR CeeDee Lamb. Lamb had 7 receptions for 110 yards but also dropped four passes, including a critical 4th-and-3 with minutes remaining. Irvin’s reaction was a blend of tough love and harsh truth, highlighting Lamb’s drive and the high stakes of those moments.

Michael Irvin, a former No. 88 receiver himself, shared an uncompromising insight on his podcast. “When you look at the game, you’ll see Dallas won this game.” He refused to credit the Eagles’ victory simply because they were handed the win on the scoreboard. The Cowboys put up a major fight and even held a lead at one point. And against the reigning champs no less. But even as Irvin zeroed in on those missed opportunities Dallas got, his tone conveyed empathy, not dismissal.

“I saw the pain in CeeDee’s face because I know what it means to him right then and right there.” For Michael Irvin, those drops were more than errors; they were burdens on Lamb, who “wanted to make those plays…” Irvin emphasized that Lamb will carry this loss with him throughout the season, and “he’ll spend the rest of the year trying to make up for that in his own heart, in his own mind, in his own spirit.” Those four missed passes will become the narrative Lamb works to change as the season continues, and Irvin even shares a prediction: “he won’t sleep tonight. – I know he felt that. He felt that and he will serve us all year long.”

Irvin believes that pain and frustration will sharpen Lamb’s drive, turning disappointment into determination. He framed Lamb’s missteps as part of a larger narrative of growth. Irvin also pushed back against critics quick to undermine Lamb’s abilities. “People always texting me, you know, when a play like that… ‘Oh man, the real 88 would have caught that.’ Joker he is the real 88. Stop. … we need him to make those plays, and he usually does. So stop.” Bringing his perspective to the discussion, Irvin rejects simplistic judgments and emphasizes Lamb’s proven talent and value to the Cowboys’ offense.

Irvin also noted that HC Brian Schottenheimer’s system is designed to maximize Lamb’s potential and create more opportunities. With more chances ahead, Lamb’s ability to capitalize on them will be vital for Dallas’ postseason ambitions. And nowhere is this realization stronger than in Lamb himself.

CeeDee Lamb’s confession and future sight

The four drops by CeeDee Lamb were costly, especially in such a tight game where fine margins decided the winner. One in particular, on the 4th-and-3 in the fourth quarter, stood out as a potential game changer. The offense had decided to go for it instead of punting, and Dak Prescott trusted Lamb to make the catch. But even as Lamb leapt forward to catch it, the ball slipped through his outstretched arms. That was the last time Dallas saw the ball as the Eagles managed to hold on to the ball, their lead, and ultimately, their victory. Back on the sidelines, Lamb patted his own chest as if saying, ‘yeah, we lost because of me,’ and owning the responsibility.

In the aftermath of their loss, Lamb left no room for excuses as he faced the reporters. “That’s terrible,” he said. “I can’t point no fingers at nobody else. As a player, you pray for moments like this … God has a mysterious way of humbling you at times … but I just need to catch the damn ball.” It was a raw and unfiltered take on his own mistakes. Instead of deflecting blame, he accepted accountability directly, showing maturity and a readiness to improve. This may have been the exact thing Michael Irvin saw in Lamb as well.

Though the drops took center stage, Lamb’s production remained impressive. 110 yards on seven catches becomes the stats for Week 1. The Cowboys’ defensive efforts in the second half kept the Eagles contained, but the 24-20 damage was already done, and Lamb’s missed chances sealed it all. The season’s just begun, and there’s plenty of time to flip the script. Dallas faces off against the Giants on September 14 at AT&T Stadium. Will Lamb be able to show the Philly disaster was just a one-off? Or will the heartbreaks for the Cowboys Nation continue to mount earlier than ever before?