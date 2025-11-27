Michael Strahan Announces Career Update Away From Football After Going Against Terry Bradshaw on FOX

Essentials Inside The Story Michael Strahan just picked up a new off-field boost in his post-NFL run

His on-air stance landed during a week when one NFC team stirred fresh doubts

Terry Bradshaw pushed back immediately, shaping a debate that could define that team’s stretch ahead

It is nothing new for a retired player to pursue a different field, such as creating a business. There are numerous examples, such as Tom Brady’s TB12, Inc., and Charles Woodson’s Twenty-Four. The concept is not limited only to the NFL, but several personalities from different sports have ventured down the same path. Former Super Bowl winner Michael Strahan is one such individual who has founded his own company post his NFL career. He started a clothing brand called Michael Strahan Brand in 2015.

Recently, the defensive end shared a story on his Instagram, revealing that USA Today included his company in the 2025 Holiday Guide magazine. He thanked the news broadcasting network for featuring his brand, which specializes in suits, a perfect gift for men. It is definitely a milestone in his second career, as USA TODAY’s Holiday Gift Guide is a widely read seasonal shopping feature, which automatically makes it one of the best gifts he could’ve ever received.

Credits: Image via @michaelstrahan (Instagram) Michael StrahanThe Pro-Bowler spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won the Super Bowl in 2007, which was also his last season. As a football player, the DE earned several accolades, and the USA TODAY feature marks a notable milestone in his post-retirement career. Strahan’s venture as a businessman might not bring him rings, but it does contribute to his post-retirement business earnings, after all!

The USA TODAY nod marked the latest step in Strahan’s life after football. Strahan is now busy enjoying his latest achievement away from the gridiron, but it was only a few days back that he was disagreeing with Terry Bradshaw.

Michael Strahan believes the 49ers are NOT going to the playoffs

Week 12 featured the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Carolina Panthers, which the former won by a score of 20-9. Unfortunately, the score does not paint the entire picture. The 49ers did win by a large margin, but the offense lacked firepower. More than running the ball and scoring points, the home team lost possession multiple times. The QB Brock Purdy was not at his best, as the mistakes continued to pile up. It was running back Christian McCaffrey who stepped up by scoring a touchdown and covering 142 yards.

The rest of the work was done by the defense, who were on top of their game. Thanks to its defense, the 49ers stopped the Panthers at only 9 points. When the question of whether the 49ers will qualify for the playoffs was raised on the FOX NFL broadcast, Michael Strahan said no.

“When you got an offense that explosive in both of them, I don’t bet, I don’t,” said Strahan on FOX’s Postseason Blueprints segment. “They switch the roles. Role reversed, because they were really a defensive league in a minded team. Now, offense needs to carry them. Completely different team.” The defense impressed him, but the offense left him frustrated.

Another NFL legend, Terry Bradshaw, disagreed with the former Defensive Player of the Year. For him, there is still a chance for the $8.6 billion franchise to make the playoffs. By hook or crook, a win is a win, and the win against the Panthers improved their league record to 8-4. Currently, they sit third in the NFC West, and the last few matches will be crucial for them.

Disagreements are part of NFL broadcasts. It is not the first time, nor will it be the last time. The 49ers reaching the playoffs will be a hot topic of debate until it isn’t. But for Michael Strahan, there is not a hint of doubt that Strahan appears fully invested in making his business ventures a long-term success.