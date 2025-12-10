Michael Strahan Announces College Football Immortality With Texas Southern Tigers

Michael Strahan, one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive legends, first made his mark as a star at Texas Southern. He terrorized offenses to earn First Team All-American honors in 1992. He even set the school’s sack record with 41.5 and won the Division I-AA Defensive Player of the Year award. So it’s no surprise that his college legacy just earned him one of the sport’s highest honors.

Fox Sports announced Michael Strahan’s latest milestone on December 9 through an Instagram post. In the post, Fox Sports congratulated Strahan for officially being inducted into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame.

“Forever in the history books 🔥,” Fox Sports wrote in the caption. “Congratulations @michaelstrahan for being inducted into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame 🏆 @nffnetwork.”

The post celebrated Michael Strahan’s rise from a dominant force at Texas Southern to becoming the school’s first-ever College Football Hall of Fame inductee. The photo shared with the post further showed Strahan in his Texas Southern jersey, standing tall like the star player that he has always been. But this honor didn’t come out of nowhere.

Back in January, the College Football Hall of Fame had already announced that Michael Strahan was part of the Class of 2025. He was one of 18 players selected from a national ballot of 77 FBS players and 101 divisional players. That alone says a lot. How many athletes can say they’ve impressed voters at both the college and pro levels?

On December 9, the National Football Foundation officially celebrated the 2025 class at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The ceremony featured big names like Nick Saban, Michael Vick, Steve Slayton, and Graham Harrell. Michael Strahan joined as he got inducted on stage during the evening NFF Annual Awards Dinner presented by Las Vegas. And honestly, it felt fitting.

However, this induction honored more than just Michael Strahan’s college résumé. It also reflected a bigger message: football legends can come from anywhere.

How did TSU shape Michael Strahan’s career?

During his years with the Texas Southern Tigers, Michael Strahan built a career that still stands untouched. He set the school’s single-season sack record with 19 in 1992 and graduated with the all-time sack record. Those numbers made it easy for the New York Giants to pick him 40th overall in the 1993 NFL Draft.

Michael Strahan’s university days as a standout defensive end led to his 15 seasons with the Giants. He recorded 141.5 career sacks and earned six All-Pro honors throughout his career. He even helped the team win a Super Bowl. Those accomplishments led to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. The Giants also retired his No. 92 jersey in 2021. That’s a rare level of honor.

Imago December 20, 2024Michael Strahan on Good Morning America in New York. December 20, 2024 Copyright: xRWx

After retiring, Michael Strahan then built a second career in television broadcasting. He has co-hosted shows like Good Morning America, Fox NFL Sunday, and The $100,000 Pyramid. Yet he never forgets his roots. In October this year, he donated premium helmets to give the TSU football program updated protective gear.

“Texas Southern is where it all started for me,” Michael Strahan told Sports Illustrated. “That’s where I learned discipline, teamwork, and how to carry myself on and off the field. So anytime I have the chance to give back, especially in a way that helps protect and empower the next generation, I’m all in. If I can help the next generation of players chase their dreams a little safer, a little more confidently, that’s what it’s all about. ”

Michael Strahan’s donation ensured that TSU players now compete with equipment that meets the toughest safety standards. And honestly, it feels like a full-circle moment. Strahan once used TSU as his career launchpad. Now he’s helping the next generation build their own.