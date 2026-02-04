Michael Strahan Announces Health Update After Confirming Decision on FOX Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Health concern sparks fan anxiety around Giants legend who has a history of pranking fans

A recent doctor’s visit for Michael Strahan sparked immediate concern across the NFL world. With his daughter already having won a battle against cancer, many would have been anxious about the news. Keeping this in mind, the DE revealed on social media the reason behind his visit with a picture of himself, as well as his doctor.

“Great seeing my guy @leegause at @smiledesignmanhattan for a nice cleaning!” wrote Michael Strahan on Instagram. “I know some have tooth jokes so I’ll beat you to it! There’s a sign on my right tooth with an arrow pointing to my left tooth that says “Next Tooth One Mile” 😛 They may not be together but they’re clean!👍🏾😁”

Thankfully, Strahan’s health update was just a dentist visit that appeared fairly routine. He visited Smile Design to clean his teeth. Following his cleaning, the Giants icon even posted a picture with his dentist, Dr. Lee Gause. Both of them were seen smiling, with Strahan’s signature teeth gap clearly visible.

Visiting Dr. Lee Gause is nothing new for Strahan. He has been a regular patient and even pranked his fans with the help of his dentist. In 2021, the DE filled his tooth gap, but later revealed it was a prank on April Fool’s Day. He mentioned he wanted to see how he would look without the teeth gap after 50 years.

Though this time there was no prank, fans could breathe a sigh of relief as it was only an update about his teeth cleaning checkup. He even cracked a joke about his tooth gap, showcasing that he is pretty comfortable with it and does not plan on filling it.

While Strahan seems to be in great health in his personal affairs, his professional life may be inching closer to an end based on his recent comments.

Michael Strahan shares his views on retirement

Michael Strahan retired from the NFL in 2007 after winning the Super Bowl with the New York Giants. The following year, he joined FOX NFL, becoming a part of their Sunday Pregame show. Since then, he has been regularly co-hosting the show. Last week, the former DE revealed his thoughts about his future.

“Retirement,” answered Strahan on the New Heights podcast. “I love Fox. But you work so much. I want to go here, I want to go there, and I can’t do a lot of things because I’ve got these commitments and schedules. At this point, I have to look at time lived and time left.”

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson also retired from FOX NFL last year. Johnson is above 80, so retirement seems to be a viable decision for him. But Strahan, who is only 54, is at the peak of his media career. Despite his retirement statement, he confirmed his decision to not go away anytime soon.

“I’m not just going to completely disappear,” Strahan said. “I’ll do FOX until they throw me off of FOX. I don’t want to be 80 years old on FOX, but I’ll stick around a little bit longer.”

That being said, the NFL analyst is also a co-host of the morning show, ABC’s Good Morning America, for about a decade. Last year, he reportedly signed a new contract with them for a lighter schedule. This might have been a step towards his retirement from the media.

Moreover, he also has a family with whom he wants to spend time. Doctors diagnosed his daughter, Isabella Strahan, with a 4-centimeter brain tumor in October 2023. After a long fight, she was cleared of the issue in July 2024. So, she is one of his top priorities.

Having spent nearly two decades in the media spotlight, retirement has inevitably crossed Michael Strahan’s mind. But for now, the Giants legend continues to balance family and football, leaving his next move deliberately open-ended.