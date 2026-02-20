Michael Strahan Announces New Career Move After Confirming Stance on FOX Retirement

March 27, 2024, New York, New York, United States: Michael Strahan receives delivery of Daydream car during International Auto Show media day at Jacob Javits Center in New York on March 27, 2024 New York United States – ZUMAr339 20240327_znp_r339_038 Copyright: xLevxRadinx

March 27, 2024, New York, New York, United States: Michael Strahan receives delivery of Daydream car during International Auto Show media day at Jacob Javits Center in New York on March 27, 2024 New York United States – ZUMAr339 20240327_znp_r339_038 Copyright: xLevxRadinx

Michael Strahan’s growing passion as a producer has now landed him at Diana Flores. Flores was already the best player on the field at eight years of age. The problem? Barely any competition existed for girls her age. Flag football was then fringe, obscure, and largely off the radar. But fast forward twenty years, and she’s the global face of a sport on the verge of its Olympic debut, and the NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan is making sure the world hears about it.

Michael Strahan posted the official launch of The Future Is Flag to his Instagram story this week, tagging SMAC Entertainment, Diana Flores, and Ashlea Klam.

The documentary film, directed by Monica Medellin and co-produced by SMAC Productions in partnership with Under Armour, is currently streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, it’s the first-ever documentary dedicated to women’s flag football.

At the center of the film are two athletes. Flores, quarterback and captain of Team Mexico, and Ashlea Klam, the starting center for USA Football’s National Team. Between them, they represent the sport’s two most powerful narratives right now: the international powerhouse and the American upstart.

Flores led Mexico to back-to-back golds at The World Games. In 2023, she became Under Armour’s first-ever flag football global ambassador. “Flag football keeps showing us there are no limits,” she told Olympics.com. Not just a soundbite, that’s the whole film captured in one line.

And the timing of this release couldn’t have been sharper either. Flag football makes its Olympic debut at LA28. The NFL, meanwhile, has already cleared players to compete, with Commissioner Roger Goodell sharing a powerful message in its favor.

“It’s truly the next step in making NFL football and football a global sport for men and women of all ages and all opportunities across the globe,” Goodell said. “We think that’s the right thing to do, and this is a big step in accomplishing that.”

As for Strahan, this isn’t just like sharing a friend’s project. SMAC Entertainment, the company he co-founded with Constance Schwartz-Morini in 2011, is behind the film. It’s an Emmy-nominated company with a roster that includes big names like Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, Erin Andrews, and Tony Gonzalez. On Prime Video, they’ve already delivered Evolution of the Black Quarterback and Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride. The Future Is Flag is SMAC’s most culturally urgent drop yet.

But this documentary is only half the story. While Michael Strahan is building something new with SMAC, he’s also decided when to step away from the two shows that made him a household name.

Michael Strahan on his broadcasting future

On a recent edition of the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce, Strahan was asked what’s next for him. In response, Strahan dropped a single word that shook everyone: “Retirement.”

Imago April 13, 22, 2022.Michael Strahan, on the set of Good Morning America in New York April 13, 2022 Credit RW/MediaPunch PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xRWx

“I love FOX,” Strahan explained. “But you work so much. I want to go here, I want to go there, and I can’t do a lot of things because I’ve got these commitments and schedules and stuff. At this point, I have to look at time lived and time left.”

That’s a sharp pivot from his September 2025 Hello! interview, where he made it clear that retirement was not an option. Something has clearly shifted now. But Strahan isn’t just walking out tomorrow.

“I’m not going to completely disappear,” Strahan added. “I’ll do FOX until they throw me off of FOX. I don’t want to be 80 years old on FOX, but I’ll stick around a little bit longer.”

So Strahan isn’t stepping away from FOX, at least just yet. Good Morning America, though? That timeline looks even tighter. Strahan notably accepted a lighter-schedule contract after retirement rumors circulated last year. Between a growing SMAC slate and a broadcasting wind-down taking shape, Strahan is building toward what’s next. Deliberately, on his own terms.