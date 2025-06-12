Michael Strahan Announces New Career Move in New York After Bidding Goodbye to Old GMA Venue

Michael Strahan and New York City – a love story that just won’t quit. The man’s been a Big Apple fixture since his Giants days, when he was flattening QBs and flashing that gap-toothed grin for New York fans. Retiring from football didn’t change a thing. Strahan just swapped his cleats for a mic, becoming as much a part of NYC’s morning routine as bodega coffee and subway delays with Good Morning America. And now, just when you thought Strahan couldn’t get more New York, the guy’s doubling down.

With GMA prepping for a glitzy move, Strahan’s cooking up his next Big Apple chapter. This chapter involves way more than his usual sunrise banter. Turns out, Strahan’s not done giving New York fans reasons to cheer. Fresh off the news that GMA is relocating, the NFL legend just added another Big Apple gig to his stacked resume. Fanatics Fest NYC – the massive sports-meets-pop-culture extravaganza taking over the Javits Center.

The Fanatics Fest’s official IG handle dropped the news on Wednesday in a post. “Super Bowl Champion. Pro Football Hall of Famer. Good Morning America Host. Entrepreneur. The legendary @michaelstrahan and @michaelstrahanbrand are coming to Fanatics Fest,” the caption read. But wait, it gets better. Strahan won’t just be schmoozing in the crowd. He’s hosting the Sports Films Hall of Fame panel alongside none other than Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Costner this Friday, June 20. Yeah, that Kevin Costner – the Field of Dreams, Yellowstone, ‘I build baseball fields in cornfields‘ icon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Sports fans and collectors can geek out over rare trading cards and can have a sneak peek at unreleased sports documentaries. The event would be an autograph paradise for fans. Joining Strahan will be elite athletes like Quinn, Jack, and Luke Hughes, Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist, and NHL legend Jaromir Jagr. So, anyone looking to connect with sports royalty should not miss this chance.

And while Michael Strahan gears up to reign supreme at Fanatics Fest, the wheels are turning on a big change for Good Morning America. One that’ll keep Strahan’s morning routine in NYC. But with a fresh backdrop that’s as shiny as his Super Bowl ring.

Sunsetting the sunrise shots of Times Square

For over 25 years, Good Morning America has been as much a part of Times Square as the neon billboards and elbow-to-elbow tourists—those iconic window shots of Robin Roberts grinning against the chaotic backdrop of Broadway becoming as familiar as morning coffee. But this week, the show swaps Times Square’s neon glow for the sleek Robert A. Iger Building in Hudson Square.

The move isn’t just a change of address—it’s the end of an era. Michael Strahan admitted live on air how “overwhelming” it felt walking into the Times Square studio back in 2016. “The bright lights, the personality, the energy… how intimidated I was.” Robin Roberts, who’s anchored there since 1999, recalled interviewing a teenage Serena Williams (and her dog Jackie) on her very first day, thinking, “This is our home?” That home hosted presidential interviews, celebrity meltdowns. And Strahan’s transition from NFL star to morning TV royalty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ABC insists the relocation—announced back in October—is about ‘collaboration and innovation.’ But honestly, no amount of high-tech studios can replicate the charm of broadcasting amid Times Square’s controlled chaos. At least they’re sending the old studio off in style—New Kids on the Block will play the final show. Because nothing says ‘90s nostalgia’ like boy bands and morning TV.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From Fanatics Fest to a flashy new GMA studio, one thing’s clear: Michael Strahan’s New York takeover isn’t slowing down. The city keeps changing around him, but Strahan? He’s still the ultimate New York success story. Whether he’s talking touchdowns on TV or hosting legends in a convention center.

The studios move. The events change. But Strahan? Still NYC’s MVP!