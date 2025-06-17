Michael Strahan Announces New Home After Leaving 26-Year GMA Venue

Over half a century, Good Morning America has become a staple for multiple households. For over half of that, the show has been iconically broadcast from the heart of Times Square! The glass-walled studio pulsing with city energy and global headlines has become a part of our cultural memory. But, in its latest move, on June 16, 2025, GMA has officially begun its new chapter, trading the signature neon lights for sleek innovation. With co-hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos leading the charge once again, the backdrop has now changed. But the energy remains intact!

After 26 unforgettable years at Times Square, GMA marked its first day in the new studio at Hudson Square. Former Giants DE Strahan took to Instagram to share glimpses from the new beginning with his fans through @goodmorningamerica’s recent post, which has the caption, “Everyone smile for our first day.” In this post, Strahan, like his co-hosts, is beaming a smile while holding up a sign that reads, “Michael’s 1st day at the new studio.” It marks the first official broadcast from the show’s new state-of-the-art home inside the Robert A. Iger Building, located at 7 Hudson Square in Lower Manhattan.

And, the difference between the two studios is quite evident. The broadcasts now come from Studio C, which has a modern design with innovative equipment and a collaborative layout. They even used drone footage to give a tour of the new location. It has top-tier production technology, a food-segment kitchen, advanced weather screens, a guest lounge, and expanded anchor desk space. Simone Swink, the Senior Executive Producer, commented on the new studio, saying, “It’s stunning—modern, state-of-the-art, and fizzing with energy. We can’t wait for the shows we will be bringing you.” But the 26-year legacy of the Times Square studio since the first broadcast there on September 13, 1999, after a move from ABC News headquarters, is etched into our minds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

GMA also commemorated the moment, posting side-by-side images of the hosts in 2016 vs. 2025, penning, “From our first day as a trio at the anchor desk in Times Square to our first day in our new Hudson Square studio! 📸☀️.” While some fans cherished the new studio, others mourned the loss of Times Square charm. “That view of Times Square was always EPIC. Now it just looks like any other studio show,” a fan wrote, critiquing the yellow signs, graphics, and even alignment. But well, we know that adjusting to changes takes time.

And, the same goes for the hosts, too. Strahan joined GMA full-time in 2016, and packing up weighed heavily on him. “The bright lights, the personality, the energy, how intimidated I was… A lot of thoughts were going through my mind.” Fellow anchor Robin Roberts, who has been a consistent part of the show since 2005, looked back fondly, “I’m a little girl from Mississippi and I’m working in Times Square… It’s just so majestic.” Her very first guest was Serena Williams after her first U.S. Open win. As the team packed up, longtime producer Larry Peterson, who had been there since day one, turned off the lights, marking the end of an era.

First day of GMA at Hudson Square

On its first day of fun, evident through the YouTube segment “Inside GMA’s New Studio With New Neighbors,” co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion, and Michael Strahan brought positive energy to their audience. Spencer and Champion took to the stage with a hilarious skit showing up at the old Times Square location by mistake. And then they hopped on a double-decker bus for a ride downtown to Hudson Square.

The Robert A. Iger Building now houses not only GMA but ABC News headquarters, World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, This Week, 20/20, ABC News Live, Live with Kelly and Mark, Tamron Hall, The View, and Disney brands like Disney+, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, and even ESPN. As they remark in the video, “You can go from Eyewitness News to GMA, and ESPN is just around the corner.”

As part of their welcome, GMA launched a new local segment titled “Slice and the City”, with Becky Worley and Lara Spencer exploring local eateries. Even broadcast legend Diane Sawyer made an appearance, in an emotional interview with actor Eric Dane, who publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis. GMA aired its last broadcast from Times Square on June 13, 2025. But now, as a part of a long-planned centralization and innovation push by ABC and Disney, the new location promises to carry on that legacy with an added flavor of modernization.