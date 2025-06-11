Michael Strahan Bids Emotional Goodbye to Iconic Show Venue After Sending New Contract Message on GMA

Good Morning America (GMA) is prepping for its final broadcast from the buzzing Times Square studio! Amidst this, Michael Strahan took center stage to reflect on his bygone days. He reassured his fans that he is bidding goodbye to a building, and not his role. Nonetheless, leaving the Times Square studio is an emotionally-charged moment for him, as he shared his heart out at this life event.

For context, GMA is now moving from Times Square to 7 Hudson Square, and the final broadcast from Times Square is scheduled for Monday, June 16, 2025. Standing up to the moment, ex-Giants DE Michael Strahan looked back upon the golden days. The Instagram handle, @goodmorningamerica posted an emotional video with the caption, “As we head into our last week at our Times Square Studios, @michaelstrahan reflects on his first days at the anchor desk in Times Square.”

The shared teaser begins with Strahan walking into the high-energy studio to his anchor desk, as he says through the voiceover, “The bright lights, the personality, the energy,” recalling the vibrancy of all of it. He continued, “How intimidated I was when I walked through the door. A lot of thoughts were going through my mind.”

The video also took the fans to the January 23, 2013 segment where the co-anchor greeted him with her signature wit. “It does feel like the first day of school around here, doesn’t it?” she said. Bringing in his humor, Strahan replied, “Yeah, the only thing I’m missing is my Spider-Man lunchbox.” Hilarious!

He opened up about his raw feelings, saying, “It felt overwhelming.” His first thoughts pushed him to reflect on “how overwhelming is this that I’m a part of this?” Strahan’s video tribute is a part of the long trail of goodbyes. The decision to move had come through back in October 2023 as part of ABC News’ strategic consolidation.

Now, from this coming Monday, the show will be hosted at Walt Disney Company’s 22-story headquarters at 7 Hudson Square, which also goes by the name of Robert A. Iger Building, located in Lower Manhattan. Robin Roberts, who also joined GMA as a host way back in 2005, recalled, “I remember thinking, I’m a little girl from Mississippi and I’m working at Times Square.” She emotionally remembered the time when Serena Williams walked into the studio with her dog Jackie, remarking, “Jackie’s all up in my face. But I just remember the energy and just looking around, going, ‘This is our home?’”

Now, that home is gone forever. However, there’s some good news! Despite the relocation, you can still catch up with GMA’s Summer Concert Series. The final Times Square show features New Kids on the Block, and Manuel Turizo will open the new studio season on August 1, 2025. The lineup also includes Good Charlotte, Gloria Estefan, Dierks Bentley, and Teyana Taylor. So, the summer vibes remain intact, albeit with a new backdrop. But fans are also concerned about something else. Amidst Strahan’s expiring contract, they are wondering how long he will continue to host.

Michael Strahan weighs in on the future of his GMA contract

Michael Strahan had joined the anchor desk full-time in 2016. Now, his contract is set to expire soon at the end of 2025. But he made his intentions clear in a recent appearance with ESPN’s Jay Harris, with his classic wit. “You’re not taking my spot, you got a job… You can’t have mine, I’m here to stay.” That certainly feels reassuring. When Jay joked, “If you call in sick one day, let me know,” Strahan replied, “I will… not… I’m here to keep my job.” It doesn’t seem like he has any plans to leave GMA anytime soon. And it also doesn’t appear he is letting anybody take up his role even temporarily.

But his schedule remains as jam-packed as ever. Beyond Good Morning America, he is an analyst for Fox NFL Sunday, while hosting The $100,000 Pyramid, and running multiple entrepreneurial ventures, including a clothing and skincare line. And, he values each of them equally. He remarked, “Everything I do is unique… Hosting a game show is nothing like doing an NFL show, which is nothing like doing GMA and the news.” Strahan has a reason for it, as he elaborates, “They all make me exercise a completely different part of my brain.”

But, he has also pointed out that he doesn’t want to work forever, as he plans to enjoy life at some point in time. For him, his family holds equal importance. Especially after Strahan’s daughter Isabella bravely battled with brain cancer. “Hearing her say, ‘Dad, I’ll do whatever it takes. I really want to live,’ that broke me,” he told WebMD. That’ll stop any man in his tracks, even a guy built like Strahan. And it made him rethink everything. “We all have busy jobs and lives; those things pale in comparison to what’s important — family,” he remarked. For Strahan, balance is what matters the most. And, it will become a determining factor regarding his contract decisions.