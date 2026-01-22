Michael Strahan Burns Eli Manning Live on GMA, Insults on Giants Legend’s Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Strahan jokingly roasted Eli and his brother Peyton during the GMA's recent episode

Manning and Strahan also reflected back on the duo's time together during their New York Giants' run

Reflecting on their deep playoff runs, Eli shared the unique pride of practicing late in January

When NFL legends share the screen, sparks are bound to fly. That’s exactly what happened on Good Morning America as former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan and Eli Manning shared some lighthearted banter. Strahan’s jokes and playful teasing had fans laughing, as the clip quickly went viral online.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a clip shared by the GMA Instagram account on Thursday, Strahan couldn’t resist poking fun at Manning’s new book club. “You know, I saw this where you and Peyton have a book club, which blew my mind,” the legend said.

He added, “Because I didn’t know either one of you could read.” The friendly roast highlighted the fun rivalry between Strahan, a Hall of Fame defensive end, and Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, giving fans a rare peek at their off-field humor.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Strahan kept the jokes coming, asking what the book club was about and if he could join, and playfully teasing Eli for being smart enough to read.

Manning laughed and explained, “No, no, we’re starting with Goodnight Moon. We’re starting small. Peyton leaves me a lot of voice memos on it.” He also added that it’s just him reading for fun and that he hasn’t even invited Peyton yet, showing how he’s focused on enjoying some fun personal time for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eli Manning, a former Giants QB, led New York to Super Bowl wins in 2007 (Super Bowl XLII) and 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI) over the Patriots, while earning Super Bowl MVP honors both times. He also set franchise passing records, starting 210 straight games from 2004–2017, and delivering clutch moments, including the famous helmet catch.

The GMA moment gave fans a glimpse of Manning’s lighter side while highlighting the fun and the friendly banter he shares with Michael Strahan. Even years after leaving the field, NFL legends can still entertain, joke around, and remind fans that respect and humor go hand in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Eli Manning and Michael Strahan relive the Giants’ conference finals memories

Eli Manning and Michael Strahan recently revisited some high-stakes conference championshipsmemories, sharing what it truly felt like inside the Giants’ locker room during those unforgettable playoff runs.

Manning opened up on the pressure and preparation, describing the feeling as special from the very start of the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s such a special feeling, even this week of practice, just knowing that, hey, we’re one of four teams practicing right now,” he said during GMA’s recent episode. “Everybody else is home. They’re mad. They’re jealous. And here we are, and it’s such a special environment with the team,” he added.

Manning recalled the excitement of going on the road and the energy around the team, calling it a moment players dream about their entire lives.

The former QB also praised Strahan’s leadership during those tense moments. He added that Strahan did a great job keeping the team loose, even with a Super Bowl on the line. According to Manning, laughing on the bus and team plane helped players stay relaxed and avoid letting the moment become too big.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strahan agreed and said, “I did tell them to enjoy themselves. To be honest with you, they were enjoying themselves a little too much.”

The former Giants’ DE shared that the team was a bit too relaxed at times, while adding that the guys still delivered when it mattered most, and in the end, everything worked out perfectly.

The reflections from these NFL legends highlight what made those Giants’ playoff runs so special. With pressure at its peak, the mix of focus, fun, and leadership helped the team rise to the moment, proving why those conference finals remain unforgettable in franchise history.