Michael Strahan Busts Deion Sanders Myth Amid Coach Prime’s Health Struggles

For a program built on visibility, Deion Sanders’ absence in Colorado this summer was deafening. He wasn’t at the youth camps. He wasn’t around during a crucial five-week recruiting stretch. And he wasn’t on campus at all. Yet daily, he stayed in touch with his staff; leading, in his own way, from afar. A person briefed on the situation told The Athletic that Sanders was once again grappling with lingering health complications tied to his ongoing battle with blood clots. In 2021, Sanders had two toes amputated. A year later, he underwent another surgery to relieve clotting that left him limping through the 2023 offseason. That year, he vowed to run out onto the field with his team in Week 1… And he did.

But this summer, things went quiet. A video posted by one of his sons showed Sanders gingerly stepping into an ice bath at their Texas home, wincing as he admitted, “You know I’m still going through something.” The moment offered the only glimpse into what’s been a private, painful stretch for Coach Prime. One that once again tests his resilience just as the Buffaloes prepare for another season under his watch.

Now, this latest setback (whatever it is) has cost him 14 pounds and kept him sidelined all summer. But true to form, he refuses to make it about himself. At Big 12 Media Days, when pressed about his condition, he shut it down with a laugh: “I’m not here to talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team.“ That’s Coach Prime in a nutshell – always deflecting attention back to his players.

That’s exactly why Michael Strahan felt the need to speak up. “The thing about Deion is there’s a big misconception,“ Strahan said. “A lot of people find him polarizing – they either love him or hate him. But here’s the truth: Deion is sincere. He cares about these kids at every level of his coaching, at every school. He really, sincerely wants what’s best for them.”

Strahan’s tired of people dismissing Sanders as just a showman. “He’ll put himself out there to take all the pressure off the kids,” Strahan explained. “People think, ‘Oh, he’s a showboat, he does this, he does that.’ No. He’s sincere about what he feels, and there’s nothing fake about him.” The Athletic’s David Ubben perhaps put it best: “He’s a Black football coach who doesn’t code switch, who is himself all of the time.” That unapologetic authenticity is precisely what Strahan admires – “what you see is what you get. And I’d rather have that than someone who puts on a nice persona but behind the scenes doesn’t care about the kids.”

Well, Michael knows that all too well. Back in August 2024, when the ex-Giant asked about Deion’s health battles, Coach Prime didn’t hesitate. He casually lifted his foot on camera and said, “You mean this, with eight toes?” Strahan quickly cut in, half-laughing, “Oh, let’s not do that. This is morning TV. People are eating breakfast.” But Coach Prime wasn’t about to downplay it. “I am proud of my amputation,” he fired back. “I’m not shy about what transpired. I am back, I am fighting back, baby.”

You can see that authenticity in how Sanders operates. He takes the heat, so his team doesn’t have to. He shows up even when he’s not 100%. And in key coaching moments, his true character shows. Like when wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. was struggling during a tough game last season. Instead of benching or yelling at him, Sanders pulled him aside for a quiet talk. He urged him to “make your dad proud tonight.” The result? Horn caught the game-tying touchdown and finished with 66 yards on seven catches. That’s leadership that changes players. His son, Deion Jr., has hinted that the full story behind this summer’s struggle will come out soon, calling it “a long journey.” But one thing is clear – Sanders’ approach never wavers, on or off the field.

For now, Deion Sanders is pushing forward, ice baths and all. “I’m getting better, though, right?“ he asked his daughter in that video, proving he’s still fighting. And that’s what Strahan wants people to understand – this isn’t some act. The flashy sunglasses and bold quotes might grab headlines, but the real story is a coach who keeps showing up, even when his body’s working against him.

Deion Sanders ‘ healing escape

Between ice baths and comeback workouts, Deion Sanders has been leaning on an unexpected source of strength during his recovery – “All I gotta do is go to the lake and I’m straight,” Coach Prime recently told Sports Illustrated about the passion he first learned from his stepfather.

At his Texas ranch, Sanders’ private lake has become more than just a fishing hole – it’s been his sanctuary. Whether outmaneuvering former player Travis Hunter (who still can’t beat him at it) or teaching daughter Shelomi how to reel in their catches, these peaceful moments have kept his spirits high. Photos show the usually intense coach transformed. He was grinning alongside Shelomi as she proudly displays her latest catch or laughing when she refuses to touch the slippery fish.

“Fishing is bringing me back, baby!” Sanders recently posted. That post proved that sometimes the best medicine doesn’t come from doctors, but from simple joys and family time. As he prepares to return to Colorado, these lakeside escapes remind us that even the toughest competitors need moments of quiet to recharge – rod in hand, surrounded by those who matter most.

As Sanders returns to Colorado, one thing becomes clear: his greatest coaching victory isn’t on any scoreboard, but in showing athletes how to fight through life’s toughest tackles.