Michael Strahan Confirms Stance on Retirement from FOX While Announcing Future Plans

Super Bowl-winning DE Michael Strahan recently revealed that the thought of retirement is not far from his mind. Strahan has been a popular media personality since his retirement, appearing on different shows. During a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce asked what’s next for him in his career. The DE summed it up in one word.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Retirement,” answered Michael Strahan on the New Heights podcast. “I love Fox. But you work so much. I want to go here, I want to go there, and I can’t do a lot of things because I’ve got these commitments and schedules and stuff. At this point, I have to look at time lived and time left.”

Strahan has been a part of the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show since 2008. He co-hosted the show alongside Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmy Johnson. At 54 years old, the NFL legend is well aware he won’t be on the FOX set forever

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not just going to completely disappear,” Strahan said. “I’ll do Fox until they throw me off of Fox. I don’t want to be 80 years old on Fox, but I’ll stick around a little bit longer.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Feb 9, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Fox Sports NFL Sunday analyst Michael Strahan left and Fox Sports NFL Sunday analyst Jimmie Johnson right react before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250209_mcd_al2_1

Moreover, he has made plenty of money during his professional career, and it won’t be a factor for him. Last season, his longtime co-host and former Super Bowl-winning head coach, Jimmy Johnson, also retired from FOX. Four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski replaced him. Also, the pregame show is the highest-rated NFL pregame show, so it makes sense if he does not want to leave soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thought of retirement has just begun for him. Although he won’t be walking out of FOX soon, the same can’t be said for his other show.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Strahan could be nearing the end of his Good Morning America job

Michael Strahan has done a great job in balancing his hectic schedule between ABC’s Good Morning America and FOX NFL Sunday. However, according to his latest statement, it seems his time on Good Morning America is nearing its end.

One of the reasons for it could be to spend more time with his family, especially his daughter, Isabella Strahan. Doctors diagnosed Isabella with a rare and malignant 4-centimeter brain tumor in October 2023. The family endured a difficult journey through surgeries and treatments before receiving the incredible news in July 2024 that Isabella was cancer-free.

Last year, there were rumors of his leaving the show before ultimately accepting a new contract with a lighter schedule. The Super Bowl winner has been a part of GMA for almost a decade. Following his retirement statement, it remains to be seen how many more years he will be a part of the morning show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strahan can also look forward to taking care of his clothing brand, Michael Strahan. He also invests in real estate. He is currently looking for a buyer for his LA mansion, valued at $25 million. Now, it remains to be seen from which venture the DE will first retire to spend more time with his family.