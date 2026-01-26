Michael Strahan Forced to Intervene as Terry Bradshaw Visibly Struggles Amid Calls for FOX to Cut Him Loose

NFL legend and FOX host Terry Bradshaw just stumbled through a confusing on-air moment during halftime of the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. On Fox NFL Sunday live from Lumen Field, reporter Kristina Pink had just finished interviewing New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez about his game at Mile High. When the show cut back to Bradshaw to analyze what the player said about the AFC Championship game, things went off the rails quickly, and his colleague Michael Strahan had to intervene.

“You know, Sam Darnold, they turned him loose in the first half,” Terry Bradshaw said on Fox NFL Sunday live. “Clint Kubiak, offensive coordinator for Seattle, I think he said, ‘Oh, I think I can trust him with the football today.’ 209 passing yards and a touchdown in the first half—Sam Darnold is playing great football for Seattle.”

As the 77-year-old stopped talking, it left his co-hosts on the set of Fox NFL Sunday live visibly stunned. But Michael Strahan just laughed at Terry Bradshaw’s evident confusion and jumped in to move things along.

“Yeah, I mean, we thought we were talking about the first game because it was a great first game,” Michael Strahan said.

This is a developing story…