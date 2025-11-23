Michael Strahan Forced to Step in as Calls Mount For Terry Bradshaw’s Retirement For Dangerously Botching NFL Player’s Name

Live TV can be brutal. One wrong word and millions of viewers are hitting record on their phones. Terry Bradshaw just learned that lesson the hard way during Sunday’s clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans.

The 77-year-old Hall of Famer was breaking down halftime highlights on FOX NFL Sunday when he attempted to say Seattle’s wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba’s name. What came out was “Njigbu.” Not close, and dangerously wrong. Michael Strahan quickly jumped in for damage control, but Bradshaw seemed genuinely confused. Almost as if he thought Strahan was messing with him.

This isn’t Bradshaw’s first stumble this season either. He’s had multiple head-scratching moments that left his co-hosts scrambling. The veteran broadcaster even missed Week 11 due to an illness, though he assured everyone that he was fine. But Sunday’s incident felt different. More serious, more uncomfortable. Strahan’s reaction said it all: quick, firm, protective.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba deserves better. The third-year Seahawks receiver has been building his career since being drafted 20th overall in 2023. This year, he’s already racked up 72 catches for 1,146 (1st in the league in receiving yards) for five touchdowns, all before Week 12. Getting his name butchered on national TV? That stings. Especially for a playmaker carving out his role in Seattle’s offense.

Twitter didn’t wait to weigh in. Within minutes, the timeline exploded with reactions ranging from sympathetic to savage. Most, however, landed somewhere in between, acknowledging Bradshaw’s legendary status while suggesting it’s time to step away.

The clock ticking on Terry Bradshaw?

Social media painted a clear picture. Fans weren’t just angry, they were concerned for the voice they’ve spent years listening to. “For all things holy in the world~ facilitate a respectful exit of Terry Bradshaw… He is a legend so let him go out w grace and dignity. His comments are beyond comprehension, and has doesn’t have any bearing or substance on football,” one user wrote. That sentiment captured the room.

Another fan kept it simple with a suggestion for Bradshaw to call it quits “Terry Bradshaw needs to exit stage right before he embarrasses himself or his panel any further. #Cmonman.” No long explanation needed. No long explanation needed, the message landed. Multiple viewers noticed the same thing: a visible decline in Bradshaw’s ability to handle live broadcasts. “Again… Terry Bradshaw… certified legend but needs to at minimum stop doing these halftime recaps. Halfway through he starts slurring and other guys have to step in.”

The sentiment around retirement? That’s the fans being diplomatic while making their point crystal clear. Another viewer described the moment with a cold verdict: “Terry Bradshaw toeing the line with his career trying to pronounce Njigba.” While it might not be career-threatening, this blunder has certainly hit his reputation a bit.

Now, nobody’s trying to erase Bradshaw’s legacy. Four Super Bowl rings, Hall of Fame career, three decades at Fox. But broadcasting requires precision, especially with player names. When your co-host has to play cleanup crew during highlights, or break into arguments, something’s broken. Will these miscues continue in the coming coverages? If they do, those retirement calls aren’t going away.